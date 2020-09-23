IoT Insurance Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2025

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include IoT insurance ecosystems comprises OEMs such as Google Inc. (U.S.), and Lemonade Inc. (U.S.) among others; the system manufacturers, software providers, and connectivity providers includes SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S), Zonoff Inc. (U.S.), and Accenture PLC (Ireland); service providers include LexisNexis (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany) and others. The end users are the insurance companies such as AXA Insurance (France), American International Group, Inc. (U.S.), and Allianz SE (Germany), American Family Insurance (U.S.), among others. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on IoT Insurance Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

IOT is nothing but web of connected devices, machine, people and organizations that can interact with one another. With The growing GDPs of many countries across the world has favored the growth of IOT insurance segment. With the raise in per capita income of middle class and rising income group employees the IOT insurance is gaining much of the attention of many companies associating to it. The IOT has made the insurance sector to change its way of thinking and doing business. With the help of IOT enabled product it can now give real time assessment of data, useful and important data for insurers to help track the health, discover any threats relating to health and reduce the risk of policyholders, with all these available data the relationship between the policyholders and insurers will increase. With the help of IOT on board products the insurance companies will now give accurate GPS, distance driven and speed, acceleration and everything with a click of a button for correct premium policies and stop any malpractices.

The IOT Insurance Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 116 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 65.5% in the given forecast period.

The IoT Insurance Market is segmented on the lines of its insurance application, insurance type and regional. Based on insurance application segmentation it covers automotive and transportation, home and commercial buildings, life and health, business and enterprise, consumer electronics and industrial machines, travel, agriculture. Based on insurance type segmentation it covers property and casualty (P&C) insurance, health insurance, life insurance, others. The IoT Insurance Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The IoT Insurance Market has been segmented as below: (Accordingly)

The IoT Insurance Market is segmented on the Basis of Insurance Type Analysis, Insurance Application Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Insurance Type Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, Health Insurance, Life Insurance and Others. Others is segmented into Warranty Insurance, Farmers’ Insurance, Cyber Insurance, Pet Insurance, Savings and Investments Insurance and Pension Insurance. By Insurance Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Automotive and Transportation, Home and Commercial Buildings, Life and Health, Business and Enterprise, Consumer Electronics and Industrial Machines, Travel and Agriculture. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for IoT Insurance Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for IoT Insurance Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.4.1 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

5 Industry Trends

6 IoT Insurance Market, By Insurance Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance

6.2.1 IoT in Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance: Case Study

6.3 Health Insurance

6.3.1 IoT in Health Insurance: Case Study

6.4 Life Insurance

6.4.1 IoT in Life Insurance: Case Study

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Warranty Insurance

6.5.2 Farmers Insurance

6.5.3 Cyber Insurance

6.5.4 Pet Insurance

6.5.5 Savings and Investments Insurance

6.5.6 Pension Insurance

7 IoT Insurance Market, By Insurance Application

8 IoT Insurance Market, By Geography

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ranking of Top 5 Players in the Market

9.3 Competitive Analysis

9.4 Recent Developments

9.4.1 New Product Launches & Developments: IoT Insurance Market

9.4.2 Partnerships, Collaboration & Joint Ventures: IoT Insurance Market

9.4.3 Mergers & Acquisition: IoT Insurance Market

9.4.4 Others

10 Company Profile

10.1 Introduction

10.2 SAP SE

10.3 Zonoff, Inc.

10.4 Oracle Corporation

10.5 Google Inc.

10.6 Microsoft Corporation

10.7 Lexisnexis

10.8 Accenture PLC

10.9 Verisk Analytics, Inc.

10.10 Concirrus

10.11 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.12 International Business Machines Corporation

