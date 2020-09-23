Infrastructure Monitoring Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview

Infrastructure monitoring is that the continuous method of collection of data at regular intervals to provide alerts of unplanned downtime, resource saturation, and network intrusion. Infrastructure monitoring is additionally helpful in forensic investigations to work out the most reason behind errors. the fundamental objective of infrastructure observance is to analyze system administration practices for any loopholes within the system and minimize errors. each set of information has its technological grievances that stands to be the reason for monitoring tools to customise and configure the system consistent with users’ desires. Infrastructure monitoring services assist within the observance the performance parameters so users will take appropriate measures to ensure optimum service operations and high uptime.

The Infrastructure Monitoring Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 4 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 18% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Monitoring Systems Ltd., Sixense, Geomotion Singapore, RST Instruments Ltd., Campbell Scientific, Inc., Acellent Technologies, Inc., Cowi, Geocomp Corporation, and Digitexx Data Systems, Inc. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Infrastructure Monitoring Market is segmented on the lines of its technology, lighting type, application and regional. Basis of technology is segmented into Wired Technology and Wireless Technology. Based on lighting type it covers LED Lamps, Fluorescent Lamp, Compact Fluorescent Lamp, High-Intensity Discharge Lamp and Others. Based on application it covers Commercial & Industrial, Residential, Outdoor Lighting, Public & Government Buildings and Others. The Infrastructure Monitoring Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Infrastructure Monitoring Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Infrastructure Monitoring Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Infrastructure Monitoring Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The Infrastructure Monitoring Market has been segmented as below:

The major driving factors of Infrastructure Monitoring Market are as follows:

Modernization and Development of Infrastructure to rework Cities into sensible Cities

Increased Demand for Intelligent Solutions for Street Lighting Systems

Need for Energy-Efficient Lighting Systems

Increasing Penetration and Decreasing price of LEDs

Growing Awareness regarding Energy Savings Among consumers and Governments Worldwide

The major restraining factors of Infrastructure Monitoring Market are as follows:

Perception of upper prices of Installation and restricted Awareness regarding Payback Periods

Security and Privacy problems in sensible Lighting Systems

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Methodology Report Summary Market Overview Infrastructure Monitoring Market Analysis, By Technology Infrastructure Monitoring Market Analysis, By Lighting Type Infrastructure Monitoring Market Analysis, By Application

7.1 Commercial & Industrial

7.2 Residential

7.3 Outdoor Lighting

7.4 Public & Government Buildings

7.5 Others

Infrastructure Monitoring Market Analysis, By Region Competitive Overview Company Profiles

10.1 Acellent

10.2 AVT Reliability (Aesseal)

10.3 Bridge Diagnostics

10.4 Campbell Scientific

10.5 COWI

10.6 Digitexx

10.7 Feac Engineering

10.8 Geocomp

10.9 Geokon

10.10 Geomotion Singapore

10.11 Infibra Technologies

10.12 Nova Metrix

10.13 Pure Technologies

10.14 RST Instruments

10.15 Sensuron

10.16 Sisgeo

10.17 Sites-Afla

10.18 Sixense

10.19 Structural Monitoring Systems

10.20 Yapidestek Engineering

