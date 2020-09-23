Industrial 3D Printing Market 2020 Global report explores COVID-19 impact, trend, segmentation and opportunities, forecast to 2026

Industrial 3D printing is also referred as additive printing technology that enables manufacturers to develop objects using a digital file and variety of printing materials. Global market for 3D printing material include polymers, metals and ceramics. In addition, industrial 3D printing offers a wide array of applications in various industries.

The Industrial 3D Printing market is expected to exceed more than US$ 7 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 27% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., EOS GmbH, Materialise NV, The ExOne Company, Voxeljet AG, Envision TEC GmbH, Arcam AB, Concept Laser GmbH, Optomec Inc. and SLM Solutions Group AG. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Industrial 3D Printing market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Industrial 3D Printing market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Industrial 3D Printing market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The Industrial 3D Printing market is segmented on the Basis of Offering Type, Application Type, Technology Type, End-User Type, Regional Analysis.

By Offering Type this market is segmented on the basis of Printers, Materials, Software and Services. By Application Type this market is segmented on the basis of Tooling, Heavy Equipment and Machinery and Robotics. By Technology Type this market is segmented on the basis of Stereo lithography (SLA), Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), PolyJet Printing (MJP), Inkjet Printing, Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Laser Metal Deposition (LMD), Direct Light Projection (DLP) and Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM). By End-User Type this market is segmented on the basis of Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Printed Electronics, Foundry & Forging, Food & Culinary, Jewellery and Other Industries.By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

The major restraining factors of Industrial 3D Printing market are as follows:

The major driving factors of Industrial 3D Printing market are as follows:

Advancement in technologies

Increase in awareness

Increase in number of Industrial 3D Printing enthusiast

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Methodology Summary with Insights Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Industry Trends

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Industrial 3D Printing Market Analysis, By Type Industrial 3D Printing Market Analysis, By Function Industrial 3D Printing Market Analysis, By End User

7.1 Commercial and Industrial

7.2 Transportation and Logistics

Industrial 3D Printing Market Analysis, By Region Competitive Overview Company Profiles

