Global Medical Bed Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Share, Trend, Growth, Analysis By Stryker, Invacare Corporation, Hill-Rom Holding, Inc., Amico Corporation, Getinge Group, Antano Group

Medical Bed Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.73 billion to an estimated value of USD 4.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed due to technological advancement related to ICU beds.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the medical bed market are Stryker, Invacare Corporation, Hill-Rom Holding, Inc., Amico Corporation, Getinge Group, Antano Group, Medical Depot, Inc., Merivaara Corp., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, GF Health Products, Inc., and LINET among others.
Segmentation: Global Medical Bed Market
By Type
Manual
Semi- Electric
Full Electric
Specialty Hospital Bed
By Usage
Acute Care
Long Term Care
Psychiatric Care
Maternity
By Application
Intensive Care
Non Intensive
By Type
Electric Beds
Semi Electric Bed
Manual Bed
By End- User
Hospital
Home Care
Elderly Care
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Market Drivers:
Increasing investment in healthcare industry is driving the market.
Increasing number of beds in private hospitals is major factor for the growth of this market.
Market Restraint:
Decline number of beds in public hospitals is restraining the growth of this market.
Key Developments in the Market:
In October 2018, Benmor Medical announced the launch of their Aurum+ Bariatric Bed with the stowable safety rails and highest BS- compliances. They are designed to provide safety to the user and will provide comfort, safety and rehabilitation. It is powered by strong electric actuators and can support patient up to 440kg.
In November 2017, Hil Hill-Rom Holdings launched new Hill-Rom Envella Air Fluidized Therapy Bed to provide care to the patients who are suffering from the advanced wounds. They are easy to use, comfortable and have features like advanced pressure distribution based on weight and integrated scale, increased depth of bead and adjustable air flow to make air fluidized treatment more secure.
Table Of Content:
1. Global Medical Bed Market: Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Medical Bed Products Outlook
5. Global Medical Bed Market: Growth and Forecast
7. Global Medical Bed Market: Company Share
8. Global Medical Bed Market: Regional Analysis
9. North America Medical Bed Market: An Analysis
10. Europe Medical Bed Market: An Analysis
11. APAC Medical Bed Market: An Analysis
12. ROW Medical Bed Market: An Analysis
13. Global Medical Bed Market: Market Dynamics
14. Porter Five Force Analysis
15. SWOT Analysis
16. Competitive Landscape: Product Benchmarking
17. Company Profiles
And More….
