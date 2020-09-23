Identity & Access Management Market To Record Exponential Growth During Projected Timeframe

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Oracle Corporation (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Dell EMC (U.S.), NetIQ Corporation (U.S.), Okta, Inc. (U.S.), Hitachi ID Systems, Inc. (U.S.), and Sail Point Technologies (U.S.), among others. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Identify & Access Management Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Identity & Access Management (IAM) is the security teach that empowers the correct people to get to the correct assets at the correct circumstances for the correct reasons. Associations are encountering need to direct access to applications and information flowed crosswise over inward and outer application system. This access must be endorsed to a rising number of identities, existing together inside and outside the association, without trading off on assurance front. Endeavors are new disposed towards upholding various channel client access, with social, cloud and versatile. On the double, they should oblige business prerequisites for example consistence and review detailing, part administration and expansion of numerous client populaces. Identity and access management answers lessen peril and more grounded consistence by observing and defensive client access in multi-edge conditions. These arrangements help security significant data and applications with safety policy strategy requirement, setting based get to control and business-driven identity governance. Essential usefulness contains satisfaction of get to needs, mechanized provisioning of records among heterogeneous system, password management, control over client access to question systems through robotized arrangements and work processes and get to accreditation forms and certification process.

The Identify & Access Management Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 20 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 12.5% in the given forecast period.

The Identify & Access Management Market is segmented on the lines of its component, organization size, deployment type, vertical and regional. Based on component segmentation it covers provisioning, single sign-on, advanced authentication, audit, compliance, & governance, directory services, password management. Based on organization size segmentation it covers large enterprises, SMEs. Based on deployment type segmentation it covers on-premises, cloud. Based on vertical segmentation it covers BFSI, telecom and IT, healthcare and life sciences, retail and CPG, public sector and utilities, energy, manufacturing, education, others. The Identify & Access Management Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The major driving factors of Identify & Access Management Market are as follows:

Rise in security concerns among organizations

Cloud and SaaS adoption is growing

Growth in awareness about compliance management

Market Via Hybrid Cloud Model is growing

Growing demand for mobility solutions

The restraining factors of Identify & Access Management Market are as follows:

Absence of knowledge about identity & access management solutions

Due to Diversified IT System Environment implementation is complex

IoTis having difficulty in hooking up

Dearth of information security of consumer data

This report provides:



1) An overview of the global market for identification and access management markets and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends with data from 2015, estimates of 2016 and 2017 estimates, and compound annual growth rates (CAGR) estimates up to 2024.

3) Identifying new market opportunities and targeted publicity plans for the market for recognition and access management.

4) Research and development, and discussion of finding new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profile of major players in the industry.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Strategic Benchmarking

6.4 Technology Trends and Standards

6.4.1 Introduction

6.4.2 Standards and Regulations for Identity & Access Management Solution Deployment

6.4.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

6.4.4 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA)

6.4.5 State-Level Legislation

6.4.6 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS)

6.4.7 International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR)

6.4.8 Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX)

7 Identity & Access Management Market, By Component

8 Identity & Access Management Market, By Organization Size

9 Identity & Access Management Market, By Deployment Type

10 Identity & Access Management Market, By Vertical

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 IBM Corporation

13.3 Microsoft Corporation

13.4 Oracle Corporation

13.5 CA Technologies

13.6 Dell Emc

13.7 Okta, Inc.

13.8 Micro Focus (Netiq Corporation)

13.9 Hitachi Id Systems, Inc.

13.10 Sailpoint Technologies, Inc.

13.11 Centrify Corporation

