Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market is Expected to Register a Considerable Growth by 2025

The global hydrographic survey equipment market is segmented on the lines of its technology, treatment, application and regional. Based on product type segmentation it covers Sensing System, Positioning System, Subsea Sensor, Unmanned Vehicle, Software; and based on application segmentation Port & Harbor, Oil & Gas, Cable, Charting and other application. The global hydrographic survey equipment market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 2.5 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Kongsberg Maritime, Teledyne Technologies, INNOMAR Technologie, Edgetech, Sonardyne International, iXblueSaS, SyQwest. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market has been segmented as below:

The global hydrographic survey equipment market is segmented on the Basis of Product Type Analysis, Application Analysis and Regional Analysis.By Product Type Analysisthis market is segmented on the basis of Sensing System, Positioning System, Subsea Sensor, Unmanned Vehicle and Software. By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Port & Harbor, Oil & Gas, Cable and Charting. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Hydrographic survey equipment is required to collect the data regarding the hydrographic survey. Hydrographic survey is the process performed to measure and describes the bodily features of oceans, seas coastal areas, lakes and rivers.The manufacturers focus on requirements of product type of hydrographic survey applications.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for hydrographic survey equipmentand related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for global hydrographic survey equipment market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Shift From 2D Data to 3D and 4D Data

6.2.2 Lasers/Lidar Technology in Surveying

6.2.3 Data-Centricity in Surveying

6.2.4 USVS & UUVS: A New Tool in the Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

6.3 Technology Trends

6.3.1 Mems-Based Inertial Systems for Hydrography

6.3.2 Synthetic Aperture Sonar

6.3.3 Interferometric Sonar

6.3.4 Tidal Constituent and Residual Interpolation (TCARI)

6.4 Strategic Benchmarking

6.4.1 Technology Integration & Product Enhancement

6.5 Key Trend Analysis

6.6 Innovation & Patent Registrations

6.7 Hydrographic Survey Equipment Regulatory Bodies, By Region

7 Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market, By Type

8 Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market, By Depth

9 Global Hydrographic Survey Payloads Market, By Platform

10 Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market, By Application

11 Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market, By End User

12 Regional Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Kongsberg Gruppen Asa

14.2 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

14.3 Innomar Technologie GmbH

14.4 Edgetech

14.5 Sonardyne International Ltd.

14.6 Mitcham Industries Inc.

14.7 Tritech International Ltd

14.8 Ixblue SAS

14.9 Syqwest Inc.

14.10 Sonartech/Sonarbeam

14.11 Valeport Ltd.

14.12 Xylem, Inc.

14.13 Chesapeake Technology Corp.

14.14 Saab AB

14.15 Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI)

