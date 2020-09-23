HVAC Equipment Market –Industry Insights, Drivers, Top Trends, Global Analysis And Forecast to 2027

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as AB Electrolux, Daikin Industries. Ltd., Haier Inc., Lennox International Inc., LG Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics and United Technologies Corporation (Carrier).

The global HVAC equipment market was valued at US $ 91.30 billion and is expected to reach US $ 173 billion by 2024, which will increase to 6% CAGR from 2018 to 2024.

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) equipment is an indoor and vehicular technology for environmental comfort. It is a sub-division of mechanical engineering involving thermodynamics, fluid mechanics, and heat transfer. Nowadays, HVAC equipment are essentially installed at large industrial and commercial infrastructures to regulate temperature and humidity. It then provides fresh outdoor air and eliminate contamination.

The heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment market has further been segmented based on type such as heating (heat pumps, furnaces, unitary heaters and boilers), air conditioning (room air conditioners, unitary air conditioners and coolers and others) and ventilation (ventilation fans/air pumps and humidifiers/dehumidifiers. The study provides forecast and estimates market for each type in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period from 2015 to 2021. Each type has been further analyzed based on regional and country levels from 2014 to 2021 in terms of volume and revenue.

The heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment market has been segmented based on applications such as residential, commercial and industrial. The study provides forecast and estimates market for each application in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period from 2015 to 2021. Each application has been further analyzed based on regional and country levels from 2014 to 2021 in terms of volume and revenue.

In terms of geography, the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study provides a detailed view of country-level aspects of the market on the basis of application segments and estimates the market in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment By Types:

• Heating

o Heat Pumps

o Furnaces

o Unitary Heaters

o Boilers

• Air Conditioning

o Room Air Conditioners

o Unitary Air Conditioners

o Coolers and Others

• Ventilation

o Ventilation Fans/Air Pumps

o Humidifiers/Dehumidifiers

Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment By Applications:

• Residential

Commercial

IndustrialHeating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment By Geography:

Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East And Africa

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights – HVAC Systems Market

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 HVAC Systems Market, By Heating Equipment

8 HVAC Systems Market, By Ventilation Equipment

9 HVAC Systems Market, By Cooling Equipment

10 HVAC Systems Market, By Implementation Type

11 HVAC Systems Market, By Application

12 Software and Services Used in HVAC Systems

13 HVAC Systems Market, By Geography

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Daikin Industries Ltd.

15.3 Ingersoll Rand PLC.

15.4 Johnson Controls, Inc.

15.5 Nortek, Inc.

15.6 United Technologies Corp.

15.7 Electrolux AB

15.8 Emerson Electric Co.

15.9 Honeywell International Inc.

15.10 Lennox International Inc.

15.11 LG Electronics

15.12 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

15.13 Panasonic Corp.

15.14 Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.

15.15 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

15.16 Whirlpool Corp.

