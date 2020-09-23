Homeland Security Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to Be Witnessed by 2019-2027

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Magal Security Systems Ltd., Raytheon Company, FinmeccanicaS.p.A, FLIR Systems, Inc., ElbitSystems Ltd., L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., Safran S.A., General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, Thales Group, Unisys Corporation, and OSI Systems, Inc. among others. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Homeland Security Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Homeland security is an umbrella time period for shielding the nation towards any anti-social agencies and threats with the aid of terrorist corporations. The market place is chiefly pushed by using various government projects undertaken to save you pass border insurgency and increasing terrorist threats round the sector. The government tasks are boosting the market for native land safety products. some of the government projects consist of tecs mod program undertaken through the U.S., sisfron application undertaken with the aid of brazil, and challenge cytoon undertaken by way of south africa, amongst many others. Hometown safety products consist of all equipment used for protective threats, crime, or illegal sports worldwide.

The Global Homeland Security Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 44 billion by 2024 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 5% in the given forecast period.

The Global Homeland Security Market is segmented on the lines of its type and regional. Based on type segmentation it covers aviation security, border security, critical infrastructure security, cyber security, maritime security, mass transit security, CBRN security and others. The Global Homeland Security Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for homeland security and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Homeland Security Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The Global Homeland Security Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Homeland Security Market is segmented on the Basis of Type Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Type Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Aviation security, Border security, Maritime security, Critical infrastructure security, Cyber security, Mass transit security, CBRN security and Others.

By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The major driving factors of Global Homeland Security Market are as follows:

Swell interrorist threat

Economic stagnation and gripe

Political differ and separatist actions

Drug trafficking

Cyber threat

Human trafficking and illegal immigrant

The restraining factors of Global Homeland Security Market are as follows:

Uncertain financial environment

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Share Analysis

5.1 Global Homeland Security Spending

5.1.1 Global Homeland Security Revenue Analysis

5.2 Regional Analysis

5.2.1 Africa Homeland Security Spending

5.2.2 Asia Homeland Security Spending

5.2.3 Europe Homeland Security Spending

5.2.4 Latin America Homeland Security Spending

5.2.5 Middle East Homeland Security Spending

5.2.6 North America Homeland Security Spending

5.3 Country Analysis

5.3.1 Australia Market

5.3.2 Brazil Market

5.3.3 Canada Market

5.3.4 China Market

5.3.5 France Market

5.3.6 Germany Market

5.3.7 India Market

5.3.8 Mexico Market

5.3.9 Russia Market

5.3.10 Saudi Arabia Market

5.3.11 South Africa Market

5.3.12 The United Kingdom Market

5.3.13 United States Market

5.4 Sub-Sector Analysis

5.4.1 Aviation Security Market Analysis

5.4.2 Border Security Market Analysis

5.4.3 CBRN Security Market Analysis

5.4.4 Counter Terror Intelligence Market Analysis

5.4.5 Critical Infrastructure Market Analysis

5.4.6 Cyber Security Market Analysis

5.4.7 First Responders Market Analysis

5.4.8 Immigration And Customs Enforcement Market Analysis

5.4.9 It &C3i Market Analysis

5.4.10 Maritime Security Market Analysis

5.4.11 Mass Transport Security Market Analysis

6 Competitive Landscape

7 Company Profiles

7.1 IBM

7.2 Lockheed Martin

7.3 Unisys

7.4 SAIC

7.5 L-3 COMMUNICATIONS

7.6 BOEING

7.7 GENERAL DYNAMICS

7.8 EADS

7.9 SAFRAN

7.10 DELL

7.11 ACCENTURE

7.12 HEWLETT PACKARD

7.13 HARRIS CORP

7.14 MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

7.15 BAE SYSTEMS

7.16 3M CO

7.17 FINMECCANICA SPA

7.18 SMITHS GROUP

7.19 GENERAL ATOMICS AERONAUTICAL SYSTEMS

7.20 FLIR SYSTEMS

7.21 AMERICAN SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING INC

7.22 AEROVIRONMENT

