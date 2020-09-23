Hadoop Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Hadoop is open source technology used for storing and organizing data in a bunch of commodity hardware. Hadoop gives very big amount of data storage and it stores any type of data quickly, massive processing power and handle almost infinite parallel jobs or tasks. To store big amount of data commodity hardware is used which is having very low cost and system can be developed by adding additional nodes. In hadoop we store large amount of data when we want and later on decide how to use, this contain unstructured data such as text, graphs, images, audio and video. It automatically stores more copies of all data and protect data from hardware failure. If any node is fail then task is automatically redirected to another node.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of hadoop with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Hadoop market is expected to exceed more than USD 50.0 Billion by 2024.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Cloudera, Inc., Datameer, Inc., Hortonworks, Inc., Karmasphere, Inc., MapR Technologies, Pentaho Corporation, Teradata Corporation and MarkLogic. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The hadoop market is geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The major driving factors of Hadoop market are as follows:

Quick data processing and cost-effectiveness

Huge amount of unstructured data

Rising demand for data analytics

Fill space between manager and DBMS

The restraining factors of Hadoop market are as follows:

Issues related security

Distributed computing

Unavailability of skilled persons

Lower acceptance of hadoop technology

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for hadoop and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for hadoop

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The Hadoop Market has been segmented as below:

The Hadoop Market is segmented on the Basis of Software Analysis, Hardware Analysis, Services Type, End User Application and Regional Analysis. By Software Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Application software, Packaged software, Management software and Performance monitoring software.

By Hardware Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Servers, Storage and Network equipment market. By Services type this market is segmented on the basis of Consulting services, Hadoop training and outsourcing services, Integration and deployment services and Middleware and support services market. By End User Application this market is segmented on the basis of Manufacturing sector, BFSI sector, Government sector, Retail sector, Trade and transportation sector, IT and ITES sector, Media and entertainment sector, Healthcare sector, Hospitality sector, Telecommunication sector. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

1) Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned hadoop industry globally.

2) Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.

3) Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of hadoop industry and unit capacity data.

4) Assess your competitor’s refining portfolio and its evolution.

