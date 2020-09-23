Green Technology and Sustainability Market COVID 19 Status, Growth Rate by Applications, and Future Forecast 2026

The global Green Technology and Sustainability market is segregated on the basis of Type as IoT, AI & Analytics, Digital Twin, Cloud Computing, Security, and Block chain. Based on Application the global Green Technology and Sustainability market is segmented in Green Building, Carbon Footprint Management, and Weather Monitoring & Forecasting.

The global Green Technology and Sustainability market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Green Technology and Sustainability market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

The global Green Technology and Sustainability Market will grow by US$ 29 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 27% in the given forecast period.

Green technology, which is also known as clean technology, refers to the development and extension of processes, practices, and applications that improve or replace the existing technologies facilitating society to meet their needs while substantially decreasing the impact of human on the planet, and reducing environmental risks and ecological scarcities.

The growing demand of the products that are less harmful for the environment and increasing environmental awareness are major factors driving the growth of the green technology and sustainability market. However, high product and solution costs associated with green technology and sustainability solutions hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Rivalry

CropX, Hortau, SMAP Energy, IoT Solutions and Consulting, MineSense Technologies, General Electric, IBM, Enablon, Enviance, Trace Genomics, and others are among the major players in the global Green Technology and Sustainability market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Green Technology and Sustainability Market has been segmented as below:

Green Technology and Sustainability Market, By Type

IoT

AI & Analytics

Digital Twin

Cloud Computing

Security

Blockchain

Green Technology and Sustainability Market, By Application

Green Building

Carbon Footprint Management

Weather Monitoring & Forecasting

Green Technology and Sustainability Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Green Technology and Sustainability Market, By Company

CropX

Hortau

SMAP Energy

IoT Solutions and Consulting

MineSense Technologies

General Electric

IBM

Enablon

Enviance

Trace Genomics

The report covers:

Global Green Technology and Sustainability market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Green Technology and Sustainability market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Green Technology and Sustainability market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Green Technology and Sustainability market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Green Technology and Sustainability market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include CropX, Hortau, SMAP Energy, IoT Solutions and Consulting, MineSense Technologies, General Electric, IBM, Enablon, Enviance, Trace Genomics, and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the Green Technology and Sustainability industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Green Technology and Sustainability market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

Geothermal Drill Bits Market 2020 Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends Industry Forecast Report -2025|Market Research Engine

