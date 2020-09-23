Digital Transaction Management Market research gain impetus due to the growing demand over (2020 – 2027)

The report scope includes market analysis on regional as well as country level. The report also provides competitive landscape covering company market shares with detailed profiling for major revenue contributing companies.

The global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market report covers detailed study with the underlying influencing factors for the variations in the industry growth trends.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include DocuSign Inc., Fluix, Kofax Inc., Captricity, Box, Namirial Spa, ZorroSign Inc., Insight Enterprises Inc., AssureSign LLC, ThinkSmart LLC, eOriginal, Inc., Euronovate S.A., HelloSign, DocuFirst, OneSpan, Accusoft Corporation.

Global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market is segmented based on the software as E-Signature, Authentication, Document Archival and Workflow Automation. The report segments global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market based on end-user as Commercial, BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Healthcare and Government. Global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market report covers various regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The regional Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market is further bifurcated for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Digital transaction management (DTM) is a very important technological business application that facilitates a digital transformation of enterprises in terms of managing complicated document processes. It’s emerged as a brand-new classification for digital solutions that are aimed toward managing document-based transactions and its security. Increasing adoption of cloud services particularly among the banking applications will propel the digital transaction management market growth in forecast period. Advancement in the digital technology coupled with increasing technological R&D investments will further boost the industry share. Lack of technical expertise mainly in developing economies along with increasing cyber threat may hamper the industry growth.

The Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market has been segmented as below:

Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market, By Software

E-Signature

Authentication

Document Archival

Workflow Automation

Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market, By End-User

Commercial

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

The report covers:

Global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market estimates & forecast from 2015 to 2024, with CAGR for 2018-2024.

Comparative market size analysis for 2017 & 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players

