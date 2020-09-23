GIS Market 2020 2020 Global Growth Rate by Recent Developments, Market Trends, Size, Share and Latest Technology, Forecast Research Report 2027

GIS technology has witnessed a major increase in its adoption for disaster management, together with flood management, fire management, carbon management, and climate change. Modern GIS provides period info on geography, and any changes within the info leads to assessment by specialists. Increasing investment in GIS-based infrastructure by governments is one amongst the key factors contributive to the expansion of the GIS trade. Over the years, many vendors have come up with innovative product to suit the necessities of the governments of developing countries. Growing investments in independent agency along with a surge in capital funding for urban development in developing countries are driving the growth of the GIS market. High initial set-up costs of the system and lack of authentic spatial data are the key factors restraining the growth of the GIS market. Huge capital is needed for information development and the management of the system.

The global GIS market is expected to exceed more than US$ 11.2 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 9% in the given forecast period.

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/gis-market

Hexagon AB, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., Autodesk, Inc., ESRI, Bentley Systems,, Caliper Corporation, Pitney Bowes Inc., General Electric Co., Cadcorp, and others are among the major players in the global GIS market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global GIS market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Hexagon AB, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., Autodesk, Inc., ESRI, Bentley Systems, Caliper Corporation, Pitney Bowes Inc., General Electric Co., Cadcorp, and others.

The global GIS market is segregated on the basis of Component as Hardware and Software. Based on Function the global GIS market is segmented in Mapping, Surveying, and Location-Based Services. Based on End-User Industry the global GIS market is segmented in Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Transportation, Utilities, and Others.

The global GIS market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The GIS market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

The global GIS market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The GIS Market has been segmented as below:

The GIS Market is segmented on the lines of GIS Market, By Component, GIS Market, By Function, GIS Market, By End-User Industry, GIS Market, By Region and GIS Market, By Company.

GIS Market, By Component this market is segmented on the basis of Hardware and Software. GIS Market, By Function this market is segmented on the basis of Mapping, Surveying and Location-Based Services. GIS Market, By End-User Industry this market is segmented on the basis of Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Transportation, Utilities and Others. GIS Market, By Region this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. GIS Market, By Company this market is segmented on the basis of Hexagon AB, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., Autodesk, Inc., ESRI, Bentley Systems, Caliper Corporation, Pitney Bowes Inc., General Electric Co. and Cadcorp.

The report covers:

Global GIS market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global GIS market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global GIS market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the GIS industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the GIS market opportunities and growth segments

Analyze competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/gis-market

Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis 5. GIS Market, By Component GIS Market, By Function GIS Market, By End-User Industry GIS Market, By Geography Competitive Insights Company Profiles

10.1 Hexagon AB

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.1.3 Financial Overview

10.1.4 Recent Developments

10.2 Topcon Corporation

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.2.3 Financial Overview

10.2.4 Recent Developments

10.3 Trimble Inc.

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.3.3 Financial Overview

10.3.4 Recent Developments

10.4 Autodesk, Inc.

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.4.3 Financial Overview

10.4.4 Recent Developments

10.5 ESRI

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.5.3 Financial Overview

10.5.4 Recent Developments

10.6 Bentley Systems,

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.6.3 Financial Overview

10.6.4 Recent Developments

10.7 Caliper Corporation

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.7.3 Financial Overview

10.7.4 Recent Developments

10.8 Pitney Bowes Inc.

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.8.3 Financial Overview

10.8.4 Recent Developments

10.9 General Electric Co.

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.9.3 Financial Overview

10.9.4 Recent Developments

10.10 Cadcorp

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.10.3 Financial Overview

10.10.4 Recent Developments

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Edge Computing Market Size By Component to Grow US$ 12 Billion by 2024

Labor Management Software Market to Reach US$ 2 Billion by 2024

About MarketResearchEngine.com

Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/