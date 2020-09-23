Geomarketing Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview

Geomarketing is a tool that usages information based on geographical locations in order to support companies develop marketing strategies and campaigns. Digital mapping agrees marketers to analyse data by region or physical position to organize and display data. Geomarketing is becoming progressively cost-effective by the advent of digital technology so that companies of any size can profit. Geomarketing uses geographical information systems and geographic context information to search the Internet, mobile research, and social media as part of a digital strategy. Many Geomarketing services are well-matched with multiple platforms like smartphones, tablets and PCs. The procedure of geo-marketing is not overall new process. Modernizations in the turf are giving progressively exact and precise outcomes. These innovations include geo-fencing, which brings organizations and clients closer. Like area focusing on, geo-fencing enables organizations to pull in contender’s customers or to type mindfulness for their very individual image.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Geomarketing Market by Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Beacons, NFC, and GPS), Location (Indoor, and Outdoor), Deployment Mode, Software (Location and Predictive Analytics, Reporting, and Geofencing), Services, Region – Global Forecast to 2020-2025 – Executive Data Report.”

Global Geomarketing market is segmented based on the Technology as, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Beacons, NFC, and GPS. On the basis of Location as, Indoor, and Outdoor. On the basis of Software as Location and Predictive Analytics, Reporting, and Geofencing.

Global Geomarketing market report covers various regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The regional Geomarketing market is further bifurcated for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.

Research Methodology:

To calculate the market size, the report considers the Location generated from the sales of Geomarketing market manufacturers. The Location generated from the sales of Geomarketing manufacturer has been calculated through primary and secondary research.

The market size estimation also considered leading players Locations as part of triangulation the key players considered are Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Cisco (US), Oracle (US), Adobe (US), Salesforce (US), ESRI (US), Software Ag (Germany), Ericsson (Sweden), Qualcomm (US), Xtremepush (Ireland), Plot Projects (Netherlands), Rover (Canada), Mobile Bridge (Netherlands), Hyper (US), Reveal Mobile (US), Galigeo (Europe), Navigine (US), Clevertap (US), Urban Airship (US), Bluedot Innovation (US), Merkle (US), Foursquare (US), and LocationGuru. Availability Services among others operating in the Geomarketing market across the globe identified through secondary research and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top vendors in the market. The market size calculation also includes Verticals of segmentation determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

The Geomarketing Market has been segmented as below:

Geomarketing Market, By Location

Outdoor

Indoor

Geomarketing Market, By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

Geomarketing Market, By Vertical

Retail and eCommerce

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Others

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecommunications and IT

Geomarketing Market, By Component

Services

Advisory And Consulting

Deployment And Integration

Support And Maintenance

Software

Geofencing

Reporting and Data Visualization

Content Management

Location and Predictive Analytics

Geomarketing Market, By Technology

Wi-Fi

Near-Field Communication

iBeacon

Bluetooth

Global Positioning System

Radio-Frequency Identification `

Geomarketing Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

Report scope:

The global Geomarketing market report covers detailed study with the underlying influencing factors for the variations in the industry growth trends. The report scope includes market analysis on regional as well as country level.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1. Key Points

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Market Research Process

2.3. Research Data Analysis

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.3. Models for Estimation

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2. Top-Down Approach

3. Executive Summary

4. Geomarketing Market, By Location

4.1. Key Points

4.2. Outdoor

4.2.1. Market Overview

4.2.2. Market Size & Forecast

4.3. Indoor

4.3.1. Market Overview

4.3.2. Market Size & Forecast

5. Geomarketing Market, By Deployment Mode

5.1. Key Points

5.2. Cloud

5.2.1. Market Overview

5.2.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.3. On-Premises

5.3.1. Market Overview

5.3.2. Market Size & Forecast

6. Geomarketing Market, By Vertical

6.1. Key Points

6.2. Retail and eCommerce

6.2.1. Market Overview

6.2.2. Market Size & Forecast

6.3. Media and Entertainment

6.3.1. Market Overview

6.3.2. Market Size & Forecast

6.4. Travel and Hospitality

6.4.1. Market Overview

6.4.2. Market Size & Forecast

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market Overview

6.5.2. Market Size & Forecast

6.6. BFSI

6.6.1. Market Overview

6.6.2. Market Size & Forecast

6.7. Healthcare and Life Sciences

6.7.1. Market Overview

6.7.2. Market Size & Forecast

6.8. Telecommunications and IT

6.8.1. Market Overview

6.8.2. Market Size & Forecast

7. Geomarketing Market, By Technology

7.1. Key Points

7.2. Wi-Fi

7.2.1. Market Overview

7.2.2. Market Size & Forecast

7.3. Near-Field Communication

7.3.1. Market Overview

7.3.2. Market Size & Forecast

7.4. iBeacon

7.4.1. Market Overview

7.4.2. Market Size & Forecast

7.5. Bluetooth

7.5.1. Market Overview

7.5.2. Market Size & Forecast

7.6. Global Positioning System

7.6.1. Market Overview

7.6.2. Market Size & Forecast

7.7. Radio-Frequency Identification

7.7.1. Market Overview

7.7.2. Market Size & Forecast

8. Geomarketing Market, By Region

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Geomarketing Market, By Location

8.1.2. North America Geomarketing Market, By Deployment Mode

8.1.3. North America Geomarketing Market, By Vertical

8.1.4. North America Geomarketing Market, By Technology

8.1.5. North America Geomarketing Market, By Component

8.1.6. By Country

8.1.6.1. U.S

8.1.6.2. Canada

8.1.6.3. Mexico

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Geomarketing Market, By Sales Verticals

8.2.2. Europe Geomarketing Market, By Deployment Mode

8.2.3. Europe Geomarketing Market, By Vertical

8.2.4. Europe Geomarketing Market, By Technology

8.2.5. Europe Geomarketing Market, By Component

8.2.6. By Country

8.2.6.1. U.K

8.2.6.2. Germany

8.2.6.3. Italy

8.2.6.4. France

8.2.6.5. Rest of Europe

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.1. Asia Pacific Geomarketing Market, By Sales Verticals

8.3.2. Asia Pacific Geomarketing Market, By Deployment Mode

8.3.3. Asia Pacific Geomarketing Market, By Vertical

8.3.4. Asia Pacific Geomarketing Market, By Technology

8.3.5. Asia Pacific Geomarketing Market, By Component

8.3.6. By Country

8.3.6.1. China

8.3.6.2. Australia

8.3.6.3. Japan

8.3.6.4. South Korea

8.3.6.5. India

8.3.6.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4. Rest of World

8.4.1. Rest of World Geomarketing Market, By Sales Verticals

8.4.2. Rest of World Geomarketing Market, By Deployment Mode

8.4.3. Rest of World Geomarketing Market, By Vertical

8.4.4. Rest of World Geomarketing Market, By Technology

8.4.5. Rest of World Geomarketing Market, By Component

