Function as a Service Market 2020 Global report explores COVID-19 impact, trend, segmentation and opportunities, forecast to 2026

Function as a Service (FaaS) is a classification of cloud computing services that provides a platform allowing customers to develop, run, and succeed application functionalities without the difficulty of building and maintaining the infrastructure typically associated with developed and launching an application. This exempts the users from the responsible of building and maintaining the infrastructure by offering a platform to create, run, and manage applications. This Basically is a distribute system that empowers to utilized calculation from the cloud through an API. It includes an event driven mechanism wherein the code or function is executed whenever a certain event is triggered. In the cloud provider takes, the responsibility of finding the server for the execution of this code or function written by the users. It is understood to be one of the most effective offering as it includes of paying for only those assets that are consumed during execution.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Function-as-a-Service Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/function-as-a-service-market

The Function-as-a-Service Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 16 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 32.5% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Google Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Dynatrace LLC (U.S.), Infosys Ltd. (India), Rogue Wave Software Inc. (U.S.), TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.), and Fiorano Software and Affiliates (U.S.). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Function-as-a-Service Market is segmented on the lines of its user type, service type, application, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical and regional. Based on user type segmentation it covers developer-centric FaaS, operator-centric FaaS. Based on service type segmentation it covers automation and integration service, micro service monitoring and management service, API management service, support and maintenance, training and consulting, others (Metering and Billing). Based on application segmentation it covers web-based and mobile application, research and academic application, others (Stream Processing and Media Processing). Based on deployment model segmentation it covers public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud. Based on organization size segmentation it covers small and medium enterprise (SME), large enterprise. Based on industry vertical segmentation it covers BFSI, telecommunication and ITES, consumer goods and retail, healthcare and life sciences, government and public sector, manufacturing, media and entertainment, others. The Function-as-a-Service Marketon geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Function-as-a-Service Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Function-as-a-Service Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The Function-as-a-Service Market has been segmented as below:

The Function-as-a-Service Market is segmented on the Basis of User Type Analysis, Service Type Analysis, Application Analysis, Deployment Model Analysis, Organization Size Analysis, Industry Vertical Analysis and Regional Analysis. By User Type Analysis is segmented on the Basis of Developer-Centric FaaS and Operator-Centric FaaS. By Service Type Analysis is segmented on the Basis of Automation and Integration Service, Micro service Monitoring and Management Service, API Management Service, Support and Maintenance, Training and Consulting and Others (Metering and Billing).

By Application Analysis is segmented on the Basis of Web-based and Mobile Application, Research and Academic Application and Others (Stream Processing and Media Processing).By Deployment Model Analysis is segmented on the Basis of Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud. By Organization Size Analysis is segmented on the Basis of Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) and Large enterprise.

By Industry Vertical Analysis is segmented on the Basis of BFSI, Telecommunication and ITES, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment and Others. By Regional Analysis is segmented on the Basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacifi and Rest of the World.

The major driving factors of Function-as-a-Service Market are as follows:

Development of hosted services

Changefromimproves to server less computing

Micro serviceBased Deployment

Informal to deploy, manage, and run

The restraining factors of Function-as-a-Service Market are as follows:

Application movability on various cloud environments

Problems with third party services

Complexity in operation and architecture

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/function-as-a-service-market

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodolog

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Demand Analysis

5.3 Market Evolution

5.4 Market Segmentation

5.4.1 By User Type

5.4.2 By Service Type

5.4.3 By Application

5.4.4 By Deployment Model

5.4.5 By Organization Size

5.4.6 By Industry Vertical

5.4.7 By Region

5.5 Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Drivers

5.5.1.1 Easy to Deploy, Manage, and Run

5.5.1.2 Maturity of Hosted Services

5.5.1.3 Shift From Devops to Serverless Computing

5.5.2 Restraints

5.5.2.1 Application Portability on Various Cloud Environments

5.5.3 Opportunities

5.5.3.1 Microservice-Based Deployment

5.5.4 Challenges

5.5.4.1 Issues With Third-Party Services

5.5.4.2 Architectural Complexity

5.5.4.3 Operational Complexity

6 Industry Trends

7 Function-as-a-Service Market Analysis, By User Type

8 Market Analysis, By Service Type

9 Function-as-a-Service Market Analysis, By Application

10 Market Analysis, By Deployment Model

11 Function-as-a-Service Market Analysis, By Organization Size

12 Market Analysis, By Industry Vertical

13 Geographic Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Introduction

15.2 International Business Machines Corporation

15.3 Google Inc.

15.4 Microsoft Corporation

15.5 Amazon Web Services Inc.

15.6 SAP SE

15.7 Dynatrace LLC

15.8 Infosys Limited

15.9 Rogue Wave Software, Inc.

15.10 Tibco Software Inc.

15.11 Fiorano Software and Affiliates

Media Contact

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com