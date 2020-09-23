Fleet Management Market To Record Exponential Growth During Projected Timeframe

Fleet Managements task is a set of duties which is required to keep fleet of vehicles running efficiently. The principal responsibility of any fleet administrator is to comprehend what is really in their fleet at any given time. This will not only just implies that the fleet administrator ought to have a record of all vehicles additionally but also should have in a perfect world that they ought to have a record of all the serial quantities of the different key parts which identify with each of their vehicles.

The fleet management market is expected to reach US$ 51.5 Billion by 2024; Growing at a CAGR of more than 23.50% in the given forecast period.

This will stop any false messing with them. It will likewise compose a proper support plan. In the feeling of fleet administration, monitoring a vehicle has two implications. The primary significance is keeping full and an exact record of everything which worries that vehicle, from fuel stops to any upkeep, whether it’s a driver fitting another fan belt out and about in a crisis or a full administration. This is fundamental so peculiarities can be recognized and questioned. The second significance essentially knows where vehicles are. This obligation has been made much simpler since the innovation of GPS and discharging it for open use.

The fleet management market is segmented on the lines of its deployment, solution, service, connectivity, vertical and regional. Based on deployment segmentation it covers hybrid, on premises and cloud. Under solution segmentation it covers driver management, asset management and operation management. The fleet management market is segmented on the lines of its service like managed services, integration and deployment service and managed services. The connectivity segmentation contains cellular system and satellite system. Based on vertical segmentation it covers construction, retail, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, government and manufacturing. The fleet management markets geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for fleet management and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identify the new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for fleet management.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications on the data available.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry to explore further possible profits.

The Fleet Management Market has been segmented as below:

The Fleet Management Market is segmented on the Basis of Solution Type, Deployment Type, Service Type, Connectivity Type, Vertical Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Solution Type this market is segmented on the basis of Driver management, Asset management and Operation management.

By Deployment Type this market is segmented on the basis of Hybrid, On premises and Cloud. By Service Type this market is segmented on the basis of Managed services, Integration and deployment service and Managed services. By Connectivity Type this market is segmented on the basis of Cellular system and Satellite system.

By Vertical Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Construction, Retail

Energy and utilities, Transportation and logistics, Government and Manufacturing. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe

APAC and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Market By Solution, 2016–2021

4.3 Fleet Management Market: Top Services and Solutions

4.4 Lifecycle Analysis, By Region

4.5 Market Investment Scenario

5 Fleet Management Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Fleet Management Market Analysis, By Deployment Type

8 Fleet Management Market Analysis, By Solution

9 Fleet Management Market Analysis, By Connectivity Technology

10 Fleet Management Market Analysis, By Service

11 Fleet Management Market Analysis, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 AT&T, Inc.

14.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.

14.4 Fleetmatics Group PLC

14.5 IBM Corporation

14.6 Verizon Communications, Inc.

14.7 I.D. Systems, Inc.

14.8 Trimble Navigation Limited

14.9 Telogis

14.10 Zonar Systems

14.11 Workwave LLC



