Exoskeleton Market Size, Share Growth, Trends, Devices, Applications, Competitive Analysis, Industry Expansion Strategies, By 2027

An exoskeleton is that the external skeleton that supports and protects an animal’s body, in contrast to the interior skeleton (endoskeleton) of, for instance, a human. In usage, a number of the larger varieties of exoskeletons are called “shells”.

The Exoskeleton Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 2.5 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 24% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN: MYO), Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ :EKSO), Rex Bionics Plc, Cyberdyne, Inc., ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK), Lockheed Martin Corporation, Suit X (U.S. Bionics Inc.), RB3D, and Hocoma. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Exoskeleton Market is segmented on the lines of its end-user, technology, Stationary Technology and regional. Based on end-user it covers HealthCare, Military and Industrial. Basis of Stationary Technology is segmented into active and passive. Based on technology it covers Mobile Exoskeleton and Stationary Exoskeleton. The Exoskeleton Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The Exoskeleton Market has been segmented as below:

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Exoskeleton Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The major driving factors of Exoskeleton Market are as follows:

Growing Demand from attention Sector for Robotic Rehabilitation

Advancement in Robotic Technologies

Huge Investment for the event of the skeletal system Technology

The major restraining factors of Exoskeleton Market are as follows:

Demanding Government laws concerning Medical Applications

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Exoskeleton Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Exoskeleton Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Methodology Summary with Insights Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restrains

4.4 Industry Trends

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Exoskeleton Market Analysis, By End-User

5.1 Industrial

5.2 Healthcare

5.3 Military

Exoskeleton Market Analysis, By Stationary Technology Exoskeleton Market Analysis, By Technology Exoskeleton Market Analysis, By Region Competitive Overview Company Profiles

10.1 Exhauss

10.2 Suitx

10.3 Fourier Intelligence

10.4 Atoun

10.5 Honda Motor

10.6 Parker Hannifin Hyundai Motor

10.7 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

10.8 Rex Bionics

10.9 Daiya Industry Co.

10.10 Gobio Robot

10.11 Myomo

10.12 Wandercraft

10.13 P&S Mechanics

10.14 Gogoa Mobility Solutions

