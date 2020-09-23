Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market is Expected to Register a Considerable Growth by 2025

ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) is business procedure managing software that allows business to use integrated application for a system to run business. It also computerized various back office tasks associated to technology, HR and services, such as project planning, manage HR, accounting and financial applications, reduce redundant task, distribution process management, improve accuracy of financial data and more. Enterprise resource planning software combines all feature of a business such as planning, manufacturing, retailing and selling.

The Enterprise Resource Planning Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 49.50 Billion by 2024.

This software consider applications used in large business ERP to study, modify and deployment data. Small business enterprise resource planning applications are lightweight industry organization software solutions, modified for the industry. Enterprise resource planning software contains different modules such as planning, distribution, marketing, accounting, inventory control and human resource. Mobile, cloud and social ERP are new and long term trend which change the enterprise resource market software.

The enterprise resource planning market is segmented on the lines of its deployment, function, verticals and end user. The enterprise resource planning market is segmented on the lines of its deployment like on-premise deployment and cloud deployment. Under function segmentation it covered finance, human resource (HR) and supply chain. The enterprise resource planning market is segmented on the lines of its verticals like manufacturing & services, BFSI, healthcare, retail, government utilities, aerospace and defense and telecom. The enterprise resource planning market is segmented on the lines of its end user like large enterprises, medium enterprises and small enterprises. The enterprise resource planning market is geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The Enterprise resource planning Market has been segmented as below:

The Enterprise resource planning Market is segmented on the Basis of Function Analysis, Deployment Analysis, Verticals Analysis and Regional Analysis. by Function Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Finance, Human resource (HR), Supply chain and Others.

by Deployment Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of On-premise deployment and Cloud deployment. by Verticals Analysis Manufacturing & Services, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government Utilities, Aerospace and defense, Telecom and Others. by End User Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Large enterprises, Medium enterprises and Small enterprises. by Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The Major Driving Factors of Enterprise Resource Planning Market are As Follows:

Need for intelligibility in business processes.

Requirement of operational efficiency in industry development.

Growing demand of enterprise resource planning in medium and small enterprises.

Acceptance of mobile and cloud base applications.

The Restraining Factors of Enterprise Resource Planning Market are As Follows:

High rate

Open source application

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for enterprise resource planning and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for enterprise resource planning.

4) Discussions of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Methodology Report Summary Market Overview Enterprise resource planning Market, By Deployment Analysis

5.1 On-premise deployment

5.2 Cloud deployment Enterprise resource planning Market, By Function Analysis

6.1 Finance Human resource (HR)

6.2 Supply chain

6.3 Others Enterprise resource planning Market, By Verticals Analysis Enterprise resource planning Market, By End User Analysis Enterprise resource planning Market, By Region Competitive Overview Company Profiles

11.1 Oracle

11.2 IBM Corp.

11.3 Microsoft Corp.

11.4 SAP

11.5 Infor

11.6 Sage

11.7 Netsuite Inc.

11.8 Totvs

11.9 Unit4

11.10 Syspro

