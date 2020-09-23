Environmental Testing Market 2025 Scope and Opportunities Analysis in Pandamic Crisis

Of the various water-borne diseases that are quite common are E, Coli, Legionella and Pseudomonas. In order to maintain the standard for good drinking water regular monitoring and testing is required. Microbiological test kits and programmers have been developed to test the contamination of water. Where ever human contact with water is present- recreational and others, it is necessary to test for waterborne pathogens.

The Global Environmental Testing Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 12.5 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.5% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players are SGS (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek (UK), Eurofins (Luxembourg). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Environmental Testing Market is segmented on the lines of its type of sample, Contaminant, Technology and regional. Based on sample segmentation it covers wastewater/effluent, soil, water, and air. Based on Contaminant it covers microbes, organic compounds, heavy metals, residues, and solids. Based on technology it covers conventional and rapid. Interactive Kiosk Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Environmental Testing Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Environmental Testing Market has been segmented as below:

The Environmental Testing Market is segmented on the Basis of Technology Type, Sample Type, Contaminant Type and Regional Analysis. By Technology Typethis market is segmented on the basis of Conventional and Rapid By Sample Type this market is segmented on the basis of Wastewater/effluent, Soil, Water and Air. By Contaminant Type this market is segmented on the basis of Microbes, Organic compounds, Heavy metals, Residues and Solids. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The major driving factors of Environmental Testing Market are as follows:

Renewed stress on reducing ‘Green House Gas Emissions

Stringent Regulatory Issues

Climate Change Issues

Govt Assistance to Industry

The restraining factors of Environmental Testing Market are as follows:

Issues regarding sampling

Influence of climatic and environmental conditions

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Environmental Testing Market.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Environmental Testing Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Market Research Tactics

3 Market Summary

4 Quality Market Insights

4.1 Cenospheres Market Overview

4.2 By End User

4.3 By Application

4.4 By Material

4.5 Regional Market Snapshot

5 Environmental Testing Market Overview

6 Regulatory Market Synopsis

7 Environmental Testing Market, By Sample Type

7.1 Wastewater/effluent

7.2 Soil

7.3 Water

7.4 Air

8 Environmental Testing Market, By Contaminant Type

9 Environmental Testing Market, By Technology Type

10 Environmental Testing Market, By Geographic Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Rest Of The World

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

