Environmental Monitoring Market –Industry Insights, Drivers, Top Trends, Global Analysis And Forecast to 2027

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), General Electric Company (U.S.), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Teledyne Technologies Inc. (U.S.), and Merck KGaA(Germany). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Environmental Monitoring Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Environmental monitoring defines the procedures and activities that requirement to take place to describe and monitor the quality of the environment. It is utilized in the preparation of environmental influence assessments, as well as in various circumstances in which human activities carry a threat of harmful effects on the natural environment. It is a high advancement and technology based industrial branch.

The Environmental Monitoring Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 23.0 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7.5% in the given forecast period.

The Environmental Monitoring Market is segmented on the lines of its product, environmental sensors market, sampling method, application and regional. Based on product segmentation it covers environmental monitors, environmental sensors, environmental monitoring software. Based on environmental sensors market segmentation it covers environmental sensors market, by architecture, analog sensors, digital sensors. Environmental sensors market, by application, temperature sensing, moisture detection, chemical detection, biological detection, particulate detection, noise measurement. Based on sampling method segmentation it covers intermittent monitoring, continuous monitoring, passive monitoring, active monitoring. Based on application segmentation it covers Air Pollution Monitoring, Water Pollution Monitoring, Soil Pollution Monitoring, Noise Pollution Monitoring. The Environmental Monitoring Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Environmental Monitoring Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Environmental Monitoring Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The Environmental Monitoring Market has been segmented as below:

The Environmental Monitoring Market is segmented on the Basis of Product Segment Analysis, Environmental Sensors Market Analysis, Sampling Method Analysis, Application Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Product Segment Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Environmental Monitors, Environmental Sensors and Environmental Monitoring Software. By Environmental Sensors Market Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Environmental Sensors Market, by Architecture and Environmental Sensors Market, by Application. Environmental Sensors Market, by Architecture is segmented into Analog Sensors and Digital Sensors. Environmental Sensors Market, by Application is segmented into Temperature Sensing, Moisture Detection, Chemical Detection, Biological Detection, Particulate Detection and Noise Measurement. By Sampling Method Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Intermittent Monitoring, Continuous Monitoring, Passive Monitoring and Active Monitoring. By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Air Pollution Monitoring, Water Pollution Monitoring, Soil Pollution Monitoring and Noise Pollution Monitoring. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The major driving factors of Environmental Monitoring Market are as follows:

Improvement of policies and initiatives to decrease environmental pollution levels

Growing government funding for pollution monitoring and control

Continuing installation of environmental monitoring stations

Rising initiatives for the improvement of environment-friendly industries

Increased public awareness related to healthcare implications of environmental pollution

Development of pollution monitoring infrastructure across emerging markets

The restraining factors of Environmental Monitoring Market are as follows:

High rise product costs associated with environmental monitoring solutions

Slack implementation of pollution control reforms

Uncertain and Inconsistent Environmental Regulations and Funding

High rise export barriers on environmental technologies in emerging markets

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.4.1 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Insights

7 Environmental Monitoring Market, By Product

8 Environmental Sensors Market

9 Environmental Monitoring Market, By Sampling Method

10 Environmental Monitoring Market, By Application

11 Environmental Monitoring Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

