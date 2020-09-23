Enterprise Portals Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to Be Witnessed by 2019-2027

The enterpriseportal market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 23.5% during the period 2018 -2024. The market grows due to the increase in number of portals used bythe employees. The enterprise portal integrates with multiple portals that willoffer more information for customers, employees and business partners. TheNorth America region is expected to drive the enterprise portal market thanthat of other regions and it is expected to grow around 20% during the forecastperiod.

Enterprise portals market has seen moderate growth in North America and Europe regions, but few regions such as Lain America and Middle East & Africa are expected to be the fastest growing markets in 2020 as compared to 2015.

The lean portal market process is an emerging market for the enterprise portal. The market potential of the lean portal is increasing as most of the regions are adopting this technology for different verticals. The lean vendors are offering better features than larger vendors which helps them in capturing the market. However, security issues with the virtualization of data will hamper the market. The key playersinclude Broadvision, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and TechMaindra. The reportalso includes watch list companies such as Jahia, Fulcrum, and ZensarTechnology. This study coversand analyses “Enterprise Portal” globally. Bringing out the complete keyinsights of this industry, this report aims to provide an opportunity forplayers to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, governmentinitiative and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/enterprise-portals-market

Essential Take Aways:

Enterprise portal market share is expected to contribute 25.1% by 2020, up by 3.6% from 2015.

North America market region is estimated to reach 20.3% throughout 2015 till 2020.

Retail vertical is an emerging market for enterprise portal market and estimated to reach at a CAGR of 25% by 2020.

Application portals market will have a higher market share and adoption in all the verticals, and expected to reach a CAGR of 18.7% from 2015 to 2020.

The market grows due to the increase in number of portals used by the employees. The enterprise portal integrates with multiple portals that will offer more information for customers, employees and business partners. The North America region is expected to drive the enterprise portal market than that of other regions and it is expected to grow around 20% during the forecast period.

Request Sample Report from here:

https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/enterprise-portals-market

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Enterprise Portals Market, By Product Type

8 Enterprise Portals Market, By Application

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS)

10.3 Infosys Limited

10.4 HCL

10.5 Accenture Plc

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/