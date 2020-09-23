Enterprise Networking Market Report 2020 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2020 – 2026

The global Enterprise Networking market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Enterprise Networking market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

The analysts forecast the Global Enterprise Networking Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.78% during the period 2018-2024.

An enterprise network is an enterprise’s communications backbone that helps connect computers and related devices across departments and workgroup networks, facilitating insight and data accessibility. The businesses of today demand instant access to their data, remote connectivity, interoperability, and integration with their partners, all with security that does not impact performance. the enterprises are accepting network management solutions to manage network traffic while ensuring network security and to overcome the growing network traffic and bandwidth issues. Rapid adoption of IoT devices and Digital Technology has increased the security risks associated with unsecured devices. In order, to secure the networks, they are deploying enterprise network security solutions to gain visibility of endpoints and unsecured devices & applications. The key purpose of an enterprise network is to eliminate isolated users and workgroups.

The global Enterprise Networking market is segregated on the basis of Product as Switches, Network Security, Wireless, and Routers. Based on Application the global Enterprise Networking market is segmented in BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government & Public Sector, and Energy & Utility. Based on Deployment Model the global Enterprise Networking market is segmented in On-premise and Cloud.

Competitive Rivalry

Arista, Broadcom, Checkpoint, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Extreme Networks, F5 Networks, FireEye, Fortinet, HPE, Huawei, and others are among the major players in the global Enterprise Networking market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Enterprise Networking Market has been segmented as below:

Enterprise Networking Market, By Product

Switches

Network Security

Wireless

Routers

Enterprise Networking Market, By Application

BFSI, Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Government & Public Sector

Energy & Utility

Enterprise Networking Market, By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

Enterprise Networking Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Enterprise Networking Market, By Company

Arista

Broadcom

Checkpoint

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks, F5 Networks

FireEye

Fortinet

HPE

Huawei

The report covers:

Global Enterprise Networking market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Enterprise Networking market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Enterprise Networking market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Enterprise Networking market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Enterprise Networking market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Arista, Broadcom, Checkpoint, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Extreme Networks, F5 Networks, FireEye, Fortinet, HPE, Huawei, and others.

