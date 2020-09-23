Engineering Software Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2025

The Global Engineering Software Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 46 billion by 2024 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 12% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Autodesk, Inc., Bentley Systems, Inc., Dassault Systemes S.A., IBM Corporation, Geometric Ltd., Siemens PLM Software, Inc., SAP SE, Synopsys, Inc., PTC, Inc., Ansys, Inc., and MSC Software CorporationCompany profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Engineering Software Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The global engineering software program market is anticipated to witness sizeable boom opportunities within the oil & gas enterprise for the automatic systems designing and manner evaluation within the near destiny. Drafting& three-D modeling is expected to be the fastest and most promising application for the engineering software program marketplace. This is because of the rising usage of 3-D modeling in diverse fields consisting of media & leisure, textbook publishing, construction sports, and geology & technology.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Engineering Software and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Engineering Software Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Global Engineering Software Market are as follows:

Decrease in product development lifecycle time

Increasing require for industrial automation

Beginning of cloud based engineering software

Increasing availability of portable computing devices

The restraining factors of Global Engineering Software Market are as follows:

Need technological expertise in working engineering software

High maintenance and permit costs

The Global Engineering Software Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Engineering Software Market is segmented on the Basis of Application Analysis, Software Type Analysis and Regional Analysis.By Application Analysisthis market is segmented on the basis ofDesign Automation, Product Design & Testing, Plant Design, Drafting & 3D Modeling and Others (3D Printing, Enterprise Resource Planning, Project Management, and Knowledge Management).

By Software Type Analysis this market is segmented on the basis ofComputer-Aided Designing (CAD) Software, Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Software, Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Software, Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software and Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software.By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis ofNorth America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Global Engineering Software Market, By Software Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Comparative Analysis: Global Engineering Software Market revenue, by Software Type, 2014 and 2022 (Value %)

4.2 Computer-Aided Designing (CAD) Software

4.2.1 Global Computer-Aided Designing (CAD) Software Revenue in Engineering Software Market, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Bn)

4.3 Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Software

4.3.1 Global Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Software Revenue in Engineering Software Market, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Bn)

4.4 Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Software

4.4.1 Global Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Software Revenue in Engineering Software Market, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Bn)

4.5 Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software

4.5.1 Global Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software Revenue in Engineering Software Market, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Bn)

4.6 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software

4.6.1 Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Revenue in Engineering Software Market, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Bn)

5 Global Engineering Software Market, By Applications

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Comparative Analysis: Global Engineering Software Market revenue, by Applications, 2014 and 2022 (Value %)

5.2 Design Automation

5.2.1 Global Design Automation Application Revenue in Engineering Software Market, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Bn)

5.3 Plant Design

5.3.1 Global Plant Design Application Revenue in Engineering Software Market, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Bn)

5.4 Product Design & Testing

5.4.1 Global Product Design & Testing Revenue in Engineering Software Market, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Bn)

5.5 Drafting & 3D Modeling

5.5.1 Global Drafting & 3D Modeling Application Revenue in Engineering Software Market, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Bn)

5.6 Others (3D Printing, Enterprise Resource Planning, Project Management, and Knowledge Management)

5.6.1 Global Other Applications Revenue in Engineering Software Market, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Bn)

6 Global Engineering Software Market, By Geography

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Autodesk, Inc.

7.2 Bentley Systems, Inc.

7.3 Dassault Systemes, S.A.

7.4 IBM Corporation

7.5 Geometric Ltd.

7.6 Siemens PLM Software, Inc.

7.7 SAP SE

7.8 Synopsys, Inc.

7.9 PTC, Inc.

7.10 Ansys, Inc.

7.11 MSC Software Corporation

7.12 Aveva Group Plc

