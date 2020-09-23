EMEA IoT Market by Product Type, by End-Users, by Distribution Channel, by Country – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The EMEA IoT Market is segmented on the lines of its application, component and regional. Based on application segmentation it covers building & home automation, smart energy, smart manufacturing, connected logistics, connected health, smart retail, smart mobility & transportation, security & emergencies, smart environment, others. Based on component segmentation it covers platform, software solution, service. The EMEA IoT Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/emea-iot-market

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), and PTC Inc. (U.S.), among others. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The EMEA IoT Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 477 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 31.5% in the given forecast period.

EMEA is a shorthand description meaning Europe, Middle East and Africa. It is utilized by associations and governments, also in marketing and business. Internet of Things (IoT) combines physical and implicit worlds, creating smart environments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on EMEA IoT Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The EMEA IoT Market has been segmented as below:

The EMEA IoT Market is segmented on the Basis of Application Analysis, Component Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Building & Home Automation, Smart Energy, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Logistics, Connected Health, Smart Retail, Smart Mobility & Transportation, Security & Emergencies, Smart Environment and Others.

By Component Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Platform, Software Solution and Service. Platform is segmented into Device Management Platform, Application Management Software and Network Management Software. Software Solution is segmented into Real-time Stream Analytics, Security Solution, Data Management, Remote Monitoring System and Network Bandwidth Management. Service is segmented into Professional Services and Managed Services. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for EMEA IoT Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for EMEA IoT Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of EMEA IoT Market are as follows:

Growth in smart city projects

Development needs for vertical/industry specific solution

Rise in number of smartphone users.

Growth in Internet Penetration and Network Connectivity

The restraining factors of EMEA IoT Market are as follows:

High cost of IoT solutions

Political Instability

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/emea-iot-market

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodolog

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 IoT Market Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Rise in Smart City Projects

5.3.1.2 Increasing Requirement for Vertical/Industry Specific Solution

5.3.1.3 Increase in Number of Smartphone Users

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Cost of IoT Solutions

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Potential Growth Opportunities for IoT Service Providers

5.3.3.2 Increase in Internet Penetration and Network Connectivity

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Political Instability

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 ISO Standards

5.4.1.1 ISO/IEC JTC 1

5.4.1.2 ISO/IEC JTC 1/SWG 5

5.4.1.3 ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 31

5.4.1.4 ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 27/WG 1

5.4.1.5 ISO/IEC JTC 1/WG 7 Sensors

5.4.2 IEEE

5.4.3 CEN/ISO

5.4.4 CEN/Cenelec

5.4.5 ETSI

5.4.6 ITU-T

6 Industry Trends

7 EMEA Internet of Things (IoT) Market, By Component

8 EMEA IoT Market, By Application

9 Regional Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

11.1 IBM Corporation

11.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.3 SAP SE

11.4 PTC, Inc.

11.5 General Electric

11.6 Microsoft Corporation

11.7 Symantec Corporation

11.8 Oracle Corporation

11.9 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

11.10 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Media Contact

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com