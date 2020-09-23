Electronic Shelf Label Market Study Report (2020-2026), Competitive Analysis, Proposal Strategy, Potential Targets, Assessment And Recommendations | Market Research Engine

Electronic shelf label may be a system wherever the commodity info is electronically displayed and updated. it’s primarily a digital tag, that is deployed by the retailers in stores to present relevant info to customers. it’s integrated into a communication network with the extra practicality to edit costs and knowledge on the tag instantaneously, by in operation wirelessly. info displayed by the ESLs are barcodes, unit cost, and time period evaluation among a host of other data.

The Electronic Shelf Label Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 1 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 24% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), M2communication, Pricer AB, Black Label Solutions, Opticon, Inc., troniTAG GmbH, Cicor Technologies, Immediad Group, CSY Retail Systems Ltd., RSJ Software GmbH, implexisGmbH, Store Electronic Systems S.A., Displaydata Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and E Ink Holdings, Inc. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Electronic Shelf Label Market is segmented on the lines of its product, components, store type, communication technology and regional. Basis of product is segmented into LCD ESLs, Segmented e-Paper ESLs and Full Graphic e-Paper ESLs. Based on components it covers Displays, Batteries, Transceivers and Processors. Based on store type it covers Hyper Markets, Super Markets, on-food Retail Stores and Specialty Stores. Based on communication technology it covers Radio Frequency (RF), Infrared (IR), Near Field Communication (NFC) and Visible Light Communication (VLC). The Electronic Shelf Label Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Electronic Shelf Label Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The major restraining factors of Electronic Shelf Label Market are as follows:

Higher value of Installation

The major driving factors of Electronic Shelf Label Market are as follows:

Spurring Demand for Automation in Retail business

Rigorous Government Rules in Developed Countries for Precise Product evaluation

Rising Replacement of typical Paper Tags

The Electronic Shelf Label Market has been segmented as below:

The Electronic Shelf Label Market is segmented on the Basis of Product Type, Components Type, Store Type, Communication Technology Type and Regional Analysis.

By Product Type this market is segmented on the basis of Full Graphic e-Paper ESLs, Segmented e-Paper ESLs and LCD ESLs. By Components Type this market is segmented on the basis of Processors, Batteries, Displays and Transceivers. By Store Type this market is segmented on the basis of Specialty Stores, Super Markets, Hyper Markets and Non-food Retail Stores. By Communication Technology Type this market is segmented on the basis of Visible Light Communication (VLC), Infrared (IR), Radio Frequency (RF) and Near Field Communication (NFC). By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Methodology Summary with Insights Market Overview Electronic Shelf Label Market Analysis, By Product Electronic Shelf Label Market Analysis, By Component Electronic Shelf Label Market Analysis, By Store Type Electronic Shelf Label Market Analysis, By Communication Technology Electronic Shelf Label Market Analysis, By Region Competitive Overview Company Profiles

11.1 Pricer

11.2 E Ink Holdings

11.3 Displaydata

11.4 NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling

11.5 Ses-Imagotag

11.6 Diebold Nixdorf

11.7 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

11.8 Opticon Sensors Europe

11.9 Teraoka Seiko

11.10 M2communication

