Departmental PACS Market Report 2020 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2020 – 2026

Picture archiving and communication system is the main technology that forms an essential element of imaging informatics. These systems currently manage, control, and keep most of the clinical imaging statistics along other patient data in a healthcare system. The need for a patient centric and general based storage solution and image management is on the grow. Departmental picture archiving and communication system is an image processing, retrieval and storing machine. Departmental picture archiving and communication system help in supplying a massive storage space for the clinical images.

The Global Departmental PACS Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 5.05 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 10% in the given forecast period.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Departmental PACS Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The major driving factors of Global Departmental PACS Market are as follows:

Increasing government projects encouraging the use of higher data storage technology

Demand for cloud-based PACS

Reduction in the cost of archiving and storage

Flexibility in technology adoption as compared to traditional PACS

Rising need for integrated and efficient data storage

The restraining factors of Global Departmental PACS Market are as follows:

Growing frequency of data breaches conciliation the privacy and safety of imaging data

Compromised privacy of patient data

Declining penetration rate of PACS

Expensive installation and operating costs

Complexity of PACS technology

Lack of harmonization

The Global Departmental PACS Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Departmental PACS Market is segmented on the Basis of Deployment Analysis, Component Analysis, Application Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Deployment Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Web-Based, On-Premise and Cloud Based.

By Component Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Software, Hardware and Services. By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Computed Tomography, MRI, Ultrasound, C-Arms, Nuclear Imaging, Digital Radiography and Computed Radiography. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Departmental PACS and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Departmental PACS Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing Demand For Standard-Based Medical Image Archiving And Non-Dicom Content Management Fuels VNA Deployments

3.2.1.2 VNAS Overcome PACS Technological Limitations; Act As A Major Market Propellant

3.2.1.3 Healthcare It-Specific Government Regulations And Guidelines Positively Impact The Adoption Of VNAS

3.2.1.4 Reduction Of Data Migration Costs, A Crucial Benefit Of A VNA, Encourages Investments In The Technology

3.2.1.5 Need For Effective Disaster Recovery And Lifecycle Management Strategies Boosts The Market

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Rising Incidences Of Data Breaches Compromise Privacy And Security Of Imaging Data

3.2.2.2 Longer VNA Lifecycles Impact The Adoption Decisions Of Providers

3.2.2.3 Unclear Definition Of A True VNA Results In Confusion Among Providers

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Increasing Interest From Emerging Markets Promotes VNA Technology In These Regions

3.2.3.2 Cloud-Based Solutions Represent High-Growth Opportunities

3.2.3.3 Patient-Centric Approach To Deliver Enhanced Care To Open New Avenues For Development Of VNAS

3.2.4 Winning Imperative

3.2.4.1 Best-Of-Breed Solutions Through Partnerships

3.2.5 Burning Issues

3.2.5.1 Evolving Interoperability Standards Present Considerable Challenges

3.2.5.2 Integration Of VNAS With EHRS And ECMS Appears Futuristic

4 Industry Analysis

5 Global Picture Archiving And Communication System Market

6 Global Vendor Neutral Archives Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Vendor Neutral Archives Market, By Delivery Mode

6.2.1 On-Premise (On-Site) VNA

6.2.2 Hybrid VNA

6.2.3 Fully Cloud-Hosted VNA

6.3 VNA Market, By Procurement Model

6.3.1 Departmental VNA

6.3.2 Multi-Departmental VNA

6.3.3 Multi-Site VNA

6.4 VNA Market, By Player Type

6.4.1 PACS Vendors

6.4.2 Independent Software Vendors

6.4.3 Infrastructure Vendors

7 Geographic Analysis

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Company Profiles

9.1 ACUO Technologies (Perceptive Software)

9.2 Mckesson Corporation

9.3 Teramedica

9.4 Novarad Corporation

9.5 Dejarnette Research Systems, Inc.

9.6 Dell, Inc.

9.7 Siemens Healthcare

9.8 GE Healthcare

9.9 Mach 7 Technologies

9.10 Fujifilm Corporation

9.11 Merge Healthcare

9.12 AGFA Healthcare

9.13 Philips Healthcare

9.14 Bridgehead Software

9.15 Carestream Health, Inc.

