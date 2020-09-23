Global Hospital Laboratory Information Management Systems Market 2018 industry outlook growth trends and forecast 2025|Thermo Fisher, Scientific Inc., Abbott and Illumina, Inc

Hospital Laboratory Information Management Systems Market is expected to reach USD 803.98 million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

CliniSys Solutions Ltd. is going to dominate the global hospital LIMS market followed by Thermo Fisher, Scientific Inc., Abbott and Illumina, Inc.

The service segment is dominating the global hospital laboratory information management systems market. Industry-specific segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 17.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.



Hospital Laboratory Information Management Systems Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the hospital laboratory information management systems market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to technological advancement in LIMS offerings, rising adoption of cloud based LIMS, increasing spending on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and rising concern to enhance the efficiency of laboratories.

Now the question is which are the regions that hospital laboratory information management systems market players should target? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated market leaders to target North America developing regions to help them in attaining better volume of revenue generation.

Hospital laboratory information management systems market is becoming more competitive every year with broad-based hospital LIMScurrently being the largest market product type for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Data Bridge Market Research’s new report highlights the major growth factors and opportunities in the hospital laboratory information management systems market.

KEY DRIVERS:

Some of the major factors driving the market for global hospital LIMS market are growing use of hospital LIMS to comply with stringent regulatory requirements, rising need for adoption of hospital LIMS for various application and technological advancements in hospital LIMS services.

High cost of hospital LIMS product and services and lack of integration standards for hospital LIMS are hampering the growth of the market

Features mentioned in the report

To get a comprehensive overview of the hospital LIMS market. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. Key developments in the market Market volume CAGR value for the forecast period 2018-2025

