Cyber Security Market COVID 19 Status, Growth Rate by Applications, and Future Forecast 2026

The cyber security market is segmented on the lines of its type, solution, service and vertical analysis. The cyber security market is segmented on the lines of its type like network security, endpoint security, application security, content security, wireless security and cloud security. Under solution segmentation it covered into identity and access management (IAM), risk and compliance management, encryption, data loss prevention, unified threat management, firewall, antivirus and antimalware, IDS/IPS, SIEM, disaster recovery, DDOS mitigation and white listing.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of cyber security market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Cisco, IBM, Booz Allen Hamilton, CSC, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Symantec, Sophos, Trend Micro and McAfee. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The cyber security market is anticipated to value US$ 172 Billion at a healthy CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. North America is a largest contributor to this market owing to adoption of cyber security in commercial industries and as well as on personal computing. North America is projected to maintain its peak position during the forecast period. Asia Pacific will show remarkable growth in the following period (2017 to 2024).

The Cyber security Market has been segmented as below:

The Cyber security Market is segmented on the Basis of Security Type Analysis, Solution Analysis, Service Analysis, Vertical Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Security Type Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Network security, Endpoint security, Application security, Content security, Wireless security and Cloud security. By Solution Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Identity and Access Management (IAM), Risk and compliance management, Encryption, Data loss prevention, Unified threat management, Firewall, Antivirus and antimalware, IDS/IPS, SIEM, Disaster recovery, DDOS mitigation and White listing. By Service Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Consulting, Design and integration, Risk and threat assessment, Managed security services and Training and education. By Vertical Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Aerospace, defense, and intelligence, Government (excluding defense) and public utilities, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail and Manufacturing. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for cyber security and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for cyber security

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of cyber security market are as follows:

o Increasing popularity of online data and digital data.

o Rising strictness of cyber security.

o Cloud security opening latest expansion opportunity.

o Rising security requirement in significant infrastructure and utilities.

o Tougher government policies.

o Development of social media.

The restraining factors of cyber security market are as follows:

o Need of security alertness

o Rising usage of pirate software

o Cyber ability space.

Table of Contents

chapter 1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

7 Cyber Security Market Analysis, By Component

8 Cyber Security Market Analysis, By Solution

9 Cyber Security Market Analysis, By Service

10 Cyber Security Market Analysis, By Security Type

11 Cyber Security Market Analysis, By Deployment Mode

12 Cyber Security Market Analysis, By Organization Size

13 Cyber Security Market Analysis, By Vertical

14 Geographic Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

16 Company Profiles

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Intel Security

16.3 EMC RSA

16.4 Trend Micro, Inc.

16.5 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

16.6 Cisco Systems, Inc.

16.7 Rapid7, Inc.

16.8 International Business Machines Corporation

16.9 Fireeye, Inc.

16.10 Symantec Corporation

16.11 Sophos Ltd.

