Cyber security Industry Market research gain impetus due to the growing demand over (2020 – 2027)

The global Cyber security Industry Market will grow by US$ 263 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 10.1% in the given forecast period.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Cybersecurity Industry Market Size By Type (Enterprise, Endpoint, Cloud, Network), Others), By Application (Aerospace and Defense, BFSI, Public sector, Retail, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Component (Identity and Access Management, Infrastructure Security, Governance, Risk & Compliance, Unified vulnerability management service, Data security, Privacy service ), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024.”

Cyber security also referred to as Information Technology (IT) security, emphasize on safeguarding computers, programs, networks, and data from unlicensed or spontaneous access. As cyber threats have gained importance, security solutions have progressed as well.

Factors such as rise in malware and phishing threats, and growth in adoption of IoT and BYOD trend among organizations, are driving the cyber security industry growth. However, constant need to conform to cyber security industry standards, regulations, and complexities of device security are some of the major factors hampering the market growth.

The global Cybersecurity Industry market is segregated on the basis of Type as Enterprise, Endpoint, Cloud, and Network. and Others. Based on Application the global Cybersecurity Industry market is segmented in Aerospace and Defense, BFSI, Public sector, Retail, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, and Others. Based on Deployment the global Cybersecurity Industry market is segmented in Cloud and On-Premises.

Based on Component, the global Cybersecurity Industry market is segmented in Identity and Access Management, Infrastructure Security, Governance, Risk & Compliance, Unified vulnerability management service, Data security, and Privacy service.

The global Cybersecurity Industry market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Cybersecurity Industry market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Fireeye (US), Forcepoint (US), Fortinet (US), F-Secure (Finland), IBM Corporation (US), AWS, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems (US), Cyberark (US), F5 Networks (US), and others are among the major players in the global Cybersecurity Industry market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

