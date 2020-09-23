Customer Intelligence Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview

“Customer Intelligence market is expected to grow at CAGR of 20% for the period of 2015-2022.”

“Customer intelligence market has huge potential in developing regions, Asia Pacific is one of the largest and high growth markets, it becomes important how enterprises use customer intelligence solution to understand the market”.

The Customer Intelligence market is analyzed by verticals such as Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Lifesciences, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Tourism, Utilities and Others.

The Customer Intelligence market is divided into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Central Eastern Europe (CEE), Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America has the largest share of the market and these countries are the early adopters of these information systems. Asia-Pacific is one of the high growth markets which has immense potential for the market.

Organization, due to global presence, has presence across multiple countries and has to deal with the demographics and exploring any new potential markets. Earlier companies use to follow multi-channel approach whereas now it has swift changed to an Omni-channel approach to understand and engage with customers better. The usage of customer intelligence is a mandate across industries and is a key differentiator, but as there is a shortage of skilled personnel deriving valuable insights from the data available is the main challenge. Witnessing a wide adoption of customer intelligence across various sectors,

“Customer Intelligence market is a very sophisticated tool, but with shortage of skilled personnel the market is moving towards more users friendly interface and any decision maker without tool expertise can use to maximize the results.”

The Customer Intelligence product market is divided into Solution and Services. The solution market is analyzed by various types of solutions such as Web Analytics, Social Media Analytics, Voice Analytics, Mobile Analytics and Ohers. The service market is analyzed by consulting, integration and maintenance. The solution segment contributes to a majority part of the market.

