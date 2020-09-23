Customer Experience Management Market 2020 Global report explores COVID-19 impact, trend, segmentation and opportunities, forecast to 2026

Increase in social media platforms and online commerce business is another factor responsible for the traction of contextualized and modified consumer experience through data management. Consumers share every experience and their opinions across different channels. The result of sharing opinions could impact a brand’s reputation positively or negatively. Therefore, to improve brand loyalty, reputation, and to retain customer, business organizations are transforming their business model towards more of a customer-centric approach to gain a competitive edge ahead and provide efficient customer experience. Moreover, with the increasing expectation of customers for quality, convenience, and speed service, business organizations are involved to provide services at multiple touch points. Additionally, with the advancements in technology, organizations are actively involved in the application and deployment of autonomous and AI-based platforms and applications to provide fast, reliable, and efficient real-time customer service.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as "Customer Experience Management Market by Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Travel & Hospitality), Component (Solutions, Services) Touchpoint, Deployment Type, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2020-2025 – Executive Data Report."

On the basis of Vertical, the global Customer Experience Management market is segregated as IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Travel & Hospitality. Global Customer Experience Management market is segmented based on the Component as, Solutions, Services. On the basis of Deployment Type, the global Customer Experience Management market is segregated as, Cloud and On-premises.

Global Customer Experience Management market report covers various regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The regional Customer Experience Management market is further bifurcated for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.

Research Methodology:

To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Customer Experience Management market manufacturers. The revenue generated from the sales of Customer Experience Management manufacturer has been calculated through primary and secondary research.

The market size estimation also considered leading players revenues as part of triangulation the key players considered are Adobe Systems (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP (Germany), IBM (US), Avaya Inc. (US), NICE Systems (Israel), Nokia (Finland), OpenText (Canada), Tech Mahindra (India), Verint Systems (US), Zendesk (US), SDL (UK), MaritzCX (US), Medallia (US), InMoment (US), SAS Institute (US), Clarabridge (US), and Sitecore (US). Availability Services among others operating in the Customer Experience Management market across the globe identified through secondary research and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top vendors in the market. The market size calculation also includes types of segmentation determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

The Customer Experience Management Market has been segmented as below:

Customer Experience Management Market, By Vertical

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Public Sector

Others

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive

Customer Experience Management Market, By Component

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Consulting Services

Support & Maintenance Services

Training

Solutions

Customer Experience Management Market, By Product Type

Cloud-Based Data Integration Tools

Open Source Data Integration Tools

Customer Experience Management Market, By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

Customer Experience Management Market, By Vertical

Travel & Hospitality

Media & Entertainment

Public Sector

Others

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Customer Experience Management Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

