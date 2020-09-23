LED Bicycle Lights Market Aims to Expand at Double Digit Growth Rate | Blackburn, Blitzu, Revolights

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘LED Bicycle Lights’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are CATEYE Co., Ltd. (Japan),SIGMA Sports (Germany),Blackburn (United States),Serfas (United States),Bright Eyes Products (United States),Giant Bicycles International (Taiwan),Exposure Lights (United Kingdom),Topeak Inc. (Taiwan),Blitzu (United States),Planet Bike (United States),LORD BENEX (Taiwan),OSRAM Licht AG (Germany),Revolights Inc. (United States),Jiashan Boshing Electronic Technology Co. (China),Cree, Inc. (United States)

LED Bicycle Lights are used to provide light while cycling after dark. It has become a legal requirement to have a white light at the front and a red and the rear, and itâ€™s dangerous to ride without them. Besides, LED bicycle light is also considered a sensible idea to use a beam in the day time too, to aid visibility. LED bike lights are the most energy-efficient and available in numerous brightness levels due to this they are widely being used in mountain bicycles, road bicycles, and sports bicycles.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Head Light, Tail Light, Safety Light), Application (Mountain Bicycle, Road Bicycle, Sports Bicycle), Flash Color (Red Light, White Light, Other), Lumens (Under 100 Lumens, Between 100 to 300 Lumens, Above 300 Lumens), Light Brightness (Low, Medium, High), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), LED Startup (Push Button, Touch Sensor)

Market Trend

Popularity of Do-It-Yourself (DIY)

Market Drivers: Increasing Health Awareness:{Cycling helps to burns calories between 400 and 1000 an hour, depending on intensity and rider weight. People use bicycles in the night as an exercise for this the use of LED bicycles lights has increased.}

Increasing Use of Bicycle for Travelling Short Distances

Restraints: Durability of LED Lights

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

