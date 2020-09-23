Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Services Market To Record Exponential Growth During Projected Timeframe

The Global Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Service Market is segmented on the lines of its service type, therapeutic area, end user and regional. Based on service type segmentation it covers early-phase development services, clinical research services, laboratory services, consulting services. Based on therapeutic area segmentation it covers oncology, central nervous system, cardiovascular, respiratory, diabetes, and other therapeutic areas. Based on end user segmentation it covers pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, academic institutes. The Global Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Service Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The Global Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Service Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 55 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (U.S.), Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (U.S.), PAREXEL International Corporation (U.S.), ICON Plc (Ireland), PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (U.S.), InVentiv Health Inc. (U.S.), Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (U.S.), INC Research Holdings Inc. (U.S.), and Wuxi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. (China).Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

Contract research organizations (CROs) are emotionally supportive networks for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medicinal device producers. These associations encourage look into administrations outsourced by organizations on legally binding basis. CROs give administrations, for example, biopharmaceutical medicate improvement, biologic test advancement, preclinical, clinical and post clinical trials, pharmacovigilance, and others. CROs additionally give administrations to NGOs, establishments; inquire about foundations, colleges, and government bodies. The structure of CROs extends from substantial worldwide full-benefit associations to small specialty groups.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Global Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Service Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Global Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Service Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Service Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Global Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Service Market are as follows:

Increasing R&D expenses

Development in outsourcing of R&D activities

Growing demand for outsourcing of analytical testing and clinical trial services

Rising number of clinical trials

The restraining factors of Global Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Service Market are as follows:

Governing pressure on Global Contract research organizations by regulatory body

Lack of skilled professionals

Competition in the Contract Research Organizations Industry is growing

The Global Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Service Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Service Market is segmented on the lines of Service Type Analysis, Therapeutic Area Analysis, End User Analysis and Regional Analysis.

By Service Type Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Early-phase Development Services its covers Discovery Studies, Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control & Preclinical likes Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics (PK/PD), Toxicology Testing & Other Preclinical Services. Clinical Research Services its covers Phase I, Phase II, Phase III & Phase IV. Laboratory Services its covers Bioanalytical Testing & Analytical Testing likes Physical Characterization, Batch-release Testing, Raw Materials Testing, Stability Testing & Other Analytical Testing and Consulting Services. By Therapeutic Area Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Oncology, Central Nervous System, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Areas. By End User Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Medical Device Companies, Academic Institutes and Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Take Aways

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

1.5 Research Methodology

1.5.1 Market Size

1.5.2 Market Share

1.5.3 Key Data Points From Secondary Sources

1.5.4 Key Data Points From Primary Sources

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Key Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing R&D Expenditure

5.2.1.2 Growth in Outsourcing of R&D Activities

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Outsourcing of Analytical Testing and Clinical Trial Services

5.2.1.4 Increasing Number of Clinical Trials

5.2.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Regulatory Pressure on Contract Research Organizations

5.2.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth in Biosimilars and Biologics Markets

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Specialized Testing Services

5.2.4 Key Challenges

5.2.4.1 Growing Competition in the Contract Research Organizations Industry

5.2.4.2 Regulatory Pressure on Pharma and Medical Device Manufacturers to Drive More Detailed Analysis of Drugs and Devices

5.2.4.3 Shortage of Skilled Professionals

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Growing Consolidation in the CRO Industry

5.3.2 Globalization of Clinical Trials

6 Global Contract Research Organizations Services Market, By Type of Service

7 Global Contract Research Organizations Services Market, By Therapeutic Area

8 Global Contract Research Organizations Services Market, By End-User

9 Global Contract Research Organizations Services Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Pra Health Sciences, Inc.

11.3 Inc Research Holdings, Inc.

11.4 Paraxel International Corporation

11.5 Wuxi Pharmatech (Cayman) Inc.

11.6 Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC.

11.7 Icon PLC

11.8 Inventiv Health Inc.

11.9 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

11.10 Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc.

11.11 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

