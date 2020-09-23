Connected Enterprises Market (2020 – 2027) – Growth, Trends, Forecasts | Market Research Engine

The Connected Enterprises Market is segmented on the lines of its platform, service, solution, vertical and regional. Based on platform segmentation it covers device management, connectivity management, application enablement. Based on service segmentation it covers professional services, consulting services, integration and deployment services, support and maintenance, managed services. Based on solution segmentation it covers real-time collaboration, enterprise infrastructure management, streaming analytics, security solution, data management, remote monitoring system, network management, mobile workforce management, customer experience management, asset performance management. Based on vertical segmentation it covers BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, retail and ecommerce, telecommunication and it, manufacturing, government, energy and utilities, media and enterprises, others. The Connected Enterprises Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The Connected Enterprises Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 686 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 31% in the given forecast period.

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/connected-enterprises-market

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.), Bosch (Germany), Honeywell International (U.S.), GE (U.S.), Accelerite (U.S.), Verizon Communications Inc. (U.S.), and PTC (U.S.) Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Connected Enterprises Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the

The major driving factors of Connected Enterprises Market are as follows:

Growing need for automation and cloud computing across industries

Understanding the potential of voluminous data for better procedures and operations

Decline cost of maintenance on account of smart connected devices

Steep surge in technological advancements such as big data, cloud, and mobile devices

Growing demand for system integrations

The restraining factors of Connected Enterprises Market are as follows:

High cost of deployment

Data Management and Interoperability

Absenceof uniform iot standards and technology skills

The Connected Enterprises Market has been segmented as below:

The Connected Enterprises Market is segmented on the Basis of Solution Analysis, Platform Analysis, Service Analysis, Verticals Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Solution Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Real-Time Collaboration, Enterprise Infrastructure Management, Streaming Analytics, Security Solution, Data Management, Remote Monitoring System, Network Management, Mobile Workforce Management, Customer Experience Management and Asset Performance Management.

By Platform Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Device Management, Connectivity Management and Application Enablement. By Service Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Professional Services, Consulting Services, Integration and Deployment Services, Support and Maintenance and Managed Services. By Verticals Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Ecommerce, Telecommunication and IT, Manufacturing, Government, Energy and Utilities, Media and Enterprises and Others. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe

Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Connected Enterprises Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Connected Enterprises Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/connected-enterprises-market

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodolog

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Ecosystem

6.3 Strategic Benchmarking

7 Connected Enterprise Market Analysis, By Type

8 Connected Enterprise Market Analysis, By Platform

9 Connected Enterprise Market Analysis, By Solution

10 Connected Enterprise Market Analysis, By Service

11 Connected Enterprise Market Analysis, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profile (Page No. – 111)

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Geographic Revenue Mix

14.3 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

14.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.

14.5 MnM View

14.6 Parametric Technology Corporation, Inc. (Thingworx)

14.7 Microsoft Corporation

14.8 International Business Machines Corporation

14.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

14.10 Honeywell International, Inc.

14.11 General Electric

14.12 Accelerite

14.13 Verizon Communications, Inc.

Media Contact

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]archengine.com

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com