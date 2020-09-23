Connected Cars Market Size, Share Growth, Trends, Devices, Applications, Competitive Analysis, Industry Expansion Strategies, By 2027

The market revenue is estimated to reach $ 480 billion by 2024,” The connected cars market is growing rapidly with the CAGR of 33.5% during the period 2018-2024. The market is growing due to increase in safety reasons and need for driver assistance. Market Dynamics Drivers Consumers Want Digital Services and Safety Features Government Regulations Standards Vehicle Manufacturers See Additional Revenue Streams Restraints Security Concerns Cost Concerns Opportunities New Market for Mobile Network Operators Emerging Domain for Cloud Providers Target Marketing The global connected car applications market is divided into Location Based Applications, Infotainment & HMI, Safety & Security, Convenience, Driver Assistance, and Others. Safety & Security application contributes the most to the applications market.

The global connected car market is a very fragmented market and it is in a growing stage, where many stakeholders of the eco-system are forging strategic collaborations to create connected car solutions.

The connected car, which once was a concept and limited to science fiction movies, is a reality today. Cars are extremely well connected these days and with extensive embedded hardware components combined with smart connectivity capabilities use an array of protocols to deliver key electronic, monitoring and diagnostic functions. It is now the hottest market where everybody is trying to be a part of it considering enormous potential the market holds.

The report provides unique insights into an in-depth analysis of global connected cars market, drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities. It also contains analysis and forecast revenues, competitive landscape, company profiles and industry trends.

In the next forecasted years, connected cars market will see innovative revenue models and evolution of standardized platforms. This would considerably increase security measures; reduce cost of the connected cars.

The global connected car applications market is divided into Location Based Applications, Infotainment & HMI, Safety & Security, Convenience, Driver Assistance, and Others. Safety & Security application contributes the most to the applications market. Government initiatives and customers are concerned about overall safety, and accident is the major driving force behind customers adopting cars enabled with connectivity.

The global connected car regions market is divided into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central Eastern Europe (CEE), Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America has the most matured connected market owing to its extensive infrastructure and the number of companies investing in the market. Western Europe, now, is the second hottest market for connected cars as the government regulations such as mandate of eCall will drive more investments into the market.

