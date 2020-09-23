Computer-Aided Design Market is Expected to Register a Considerable Growth by 2025

The global Computer-Aided Design market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Computer-Aided Design market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

The global Computer-Aided Design market is segregated on the basis of Technology as 3D-Design and 2D-Design. Based on Operating System the global Computer-Aided Design market is segmented in Windows Operating Systems, macOS, UNIX, and Linux. Based on End-User Industry the global Computer-Aided Design market is segmented in Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Building and Construction, Industrial Machinery, Electrical and Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, and Others.

The global Computer-Aided Design market is expected to exceed more than US$ 14 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of more than 6.5% in the given forecast period.

Based on Product, the global Computer-Aided Design market is segmented in CATIA, NX and Solid Edge, AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, Creo and Mathcad, Autodesk Inventor, Fusion 360, Vero, SketchUp, Geomagic, and Others.

The global Computer-Aided Design market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

Computer assisted style (CAD) could be a software package used for design documentation and mechanical designing. CAD computer code is used as an alternative for manual drafting technique and it’s an automated technique of mechanical designing. The CAD software facilitates manufacturing and development process by providing a detailed diagram of the product and data relating to product’s materials, tolerances, dimensions with conventions etc. the main applications of CAD is to creation of product layout, conceptual style and analysis of manufacturing and assembly processes. They are also employed in preparation of environment based impact reports, wherever the CAD generated styles are accustomed turn out rendering of look of the new structures, once they are designed. The increasing adoption of virtual platforms for product development in manufacturing industries is expected to drive the consumption of CAD software. The CAD based mostly designs are used throughout the life cycle of a product and at different stages like design verification, concept verification and failure verification. The makers adopt the implementation of CAD computer code in development section because it helps in rising the standard of the product.

Competitive Rivalry

3D Systems Corporation, Advanced Computer Solutions Limited, Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group plc, BENTLEY SYSTEMS, BobCAD-CAM, Inc, Bricsys NV, Dassault Systèmes, Hexagon AB, Kubotek3D, and others are among the major players in the global Computer-Aided Design market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Computer-Aided Design Market has been segmented as below:

Computer-Aided Design Market, By Technology

3D-Design

2D-Design

Computer-Aided Design Market, By Operating System

Windows Operating Systems

macOS

UNIX

Linux

Computer-Aided Design Market, By End-User Industry

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Building and Construction

Industrial Machinery

Electrical and Electronics

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

Others

Computer-Aided Design Market, By Product

CATIA

NX and Solid Edge

AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT

Creo and Mathcad

Autodesk Inventor

Fusion 360

Vero

SketchUp

Geomagic

Others

Computer-Aided Design Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Computer-Aided Design Market, By Company

3D Systems Corporation

Advanced Computer Solutions Limited

Autodesk Inc.

AVEVA Group plc

BENTLEY SYSTEMS

BobCAD-CAM, Inc

Bricsys NV

Dassault Systèmes

Hexagon AB

Kubotek3D

The report covers:

Global Computer-Aided Design market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Computer-Aided Design market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Computer-Aided Design market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

