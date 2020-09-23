Cognitive Media Market 2025 Scope and Opportunities Analysis in Pandamic Crisis

Cognitive media applications offer customer retention, predictive analysis, content management, network optimization, recommendation and personalization, security management. Moreover, lack of regulations and standards within the growing unstructured data alongside lack of AI skilled experts for assisting within the integration of cognitive solutions are limiting the development within the cognitive media market. The cognitive media refers to the appliance of AI, cognitive computing especially, for the media sector. Media and entertainment industries make use of this technology to make, program and personalize content as per their audience. This help viewers to urge customized and meaningful suggestions for an enhanced experience on their tabs, smartphones, laptops and PCs. Also, it supports the content creators and media industry to research their customers and accordingly strategize their marketing activities.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Cognitive Media Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment, Enterprise Size, Technology (Deep Learning & Machine Learning, NLP), Application (Content Management, Network Optimization, Predictive Analysis), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2020-2025 – Executive Data Report.”

On the basis of Component, the global Cognitive Media market is segregated as Commercial Solutions, Services. Global Cognitive Media market is segmented based on the Technology as, Deep Learning & Machine Learning, NLP. On the basis of Application, the global Cognitive Media market is segregated as, Content Management, Network Optimization, Predictive Analysis.

Global Cognitive Media market report covers various regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The regional Cognitive Media market is further bifurcated for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.

Research Methodology:

To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Cognitive Media market manufacturers. The revenue generated from the sales of Cognitive Media manufacturer has been calculated through primary and secondary research.

The market size estimation also considered leading players revenues as part of triangulation the key players considered are Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Adobe (US), IBM (US), nVIDIA (US), Salesforce (US), Baidu (China), Crimson Hexagon (US), Veritone (US), Bytedance (China), Acrolinx (Germany), Zeta Global (US), Kitewheel (US), Clarifai (US), Axle.ai (US), Albert (US), Kenshoo (Israel), Spotad (Israel), Valossa (Finland), Emarsys (Austria), Soundhound Inc. (US), Video Intelligence (Switzerland), MiQ (UK), Phrasee (UK), NewsRx (US), and TrendKite (US).. Availability Services among others operating in the Cognitive Media market across the globe identified through secondary research and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top vendors in the market.

The Cognitive Media Market has been segmented as below:

Cognitive Media Market, By Component

Services

Deployment and Integration

Training and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Solutions

Platforms

Software Tools

Cognitive Media Market, By Application

Predictive Analysis

Security Management

Others

Content Management

Network Optimization

Recommendation and Personalization

Customer Retention

Cognitive Media Market, By Technology

Natural Language Processing

Deep Learning and Machine Learning

Cognitive Media Market, By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Cognitive Media Market, By Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud

Cognitive Media Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

Report scope:

The global Cognitive Media market report covers detailed study with the underlying influencing factors for the variations in the industry growth trends. The report scope includes market analysis on regional as well as country level.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1. Key Points

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Market Research Process

2.3. Research Data Analysis

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.3. Models for Estimation

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2. Top-Down Approach

3. Executive Summary

4. Cognitive Media Market, By Technology

4.1. Key Points

4.2. Natural Language Processing

4.2.1.1. Market Overview

4.2.1.2. Market Size & Forecast

4.3. Deep Learning and Machine Learning

4.3.1.1. Market Overview

4.3.1.2. Market Size & Forecast

5. Cognitive Media Market, By Component

5.1. Key Points

5.2. Services

5.2.1. Deployment and Integration

5.2.1.1. Market Overview

5.2.1.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.2.2. Training and Consulting

5.2.2.1. Market Overview

5.2.2.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.2.3. Support and Maintenance

5.2.3.1. Market Overview

5.2.3.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.2.4. Solutions

5.2.4.1. Platforms

5.2.4.1.1. Market Overview

5.2.4.1.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.2.4.2. Software Tools

5.2.4.2.1. Market Overview

5.2.4.2.2. Market Size & Forecast

1. Cognitive Media Market, By Enterprise Size

1.1. Key Points

1.1. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

1.1.1. Market Overview

1.1.2. Market Size & Forecast

1.2. Large Enterprises

1.2.1. Market Overview

1.2.2. Market Size & Forecast

2. Cognitive Media Market, By Application

1.2. Key Points

2.1. Predictive Analysis

2.1.1. Market Overview

2.1.2. Market Size & Forecast

2.2. Security Management

2.2.1. Market Overview

2.2.2. Market Size & Forecast

2.3. Others

2.3.1. Market Overview

2.3.2. Market Size & Forecast

2.4. Content Management

2.4.1. Market Overview

2.4.2. Market Size & Forecast

2.5. Network Optimization

2.5.1. Market Overview

2.5.2. Market Size & Forecast

2.6. Recommendation and Personalization

2.6.1. Market Overview

2.6.2. Market Size & Forecast

2.7. Customer Retention

2.7.1. Market Overview

2.7.2. Market Size & Forecast

3. Cognitive Media Market, By Deployment Mode

1.3. Key Points

3.1. On-Premises

3.1.1. Market Overview

3.1.2. Market Size & Forecast

3.2. Cloud

3.2.1. Market Overview

3.2.2. Market Size & Forecast

4. Cognitive Media Market, By Region

4.1. North America

4.1.1. North America Cognitive Media Market, By Component

4.1.2. North America Cognitive Media Market, By Application

4.1.3. North America Cognitive Media Market, By Technology

4.1.4. North America Cognitive Media Market, By Deployment Mode

4.1.5. North America Cognitive Media Market, By Enterprise Size

4.1.6. By Country

4.1.6.1. U.S

4.1.6.2. Canada

4.1.6.3. Mexico

4.2. Europe

4.2.1. Europe Cognitive Media Market, By Component

4.2.2. Europe Cognitive Media Market, By Technology

4.2.3. Europe Cognitive Media Market, By Application

4.2.4. Europe Cognitive Media Market, By Deployment Mode

4.2.5. Europe Cognitive Media Market, By Enterprise Size

4.2.6. By Country

4.2.6.1. U.K

4.2.6.2. Germany

4.2.6.3. Italy

4.2.6.4. France

4.2.6.5. Rest of Europe

4.3. Asia Pacific

4.3.1. Asia Pacific Cognitive Media Market, By Component

4.3.2. Asia Pacific Cognitive Media Market, By Application

4.3.3. Asia Pacific Cognitive Media Market, By Technology

4.3.4. Asia Pacific Cognitive Media Market, By Deployment Mode

4.3.5. Asia Pacific Cognitive Media Market, By Enterprise Size

4.3.6. By Country

4.3.6.1. China

4.3.6.2. Australia

4.3.6.3. Japan

4.3.6.4. South Korea

4.3.6.5. India

4.3.6.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

4.4. Rest of World

4.4.1. Rest of World Cognitive Media Market, By Component

4.4.2. Rest of World Cognitive Media Market, By Application

4.4.3. Rest of World Cognitive Media Market, By Technology

4.4.4. Rest of World Cognitive Media Market, By Deployment Mode

4.4.5. Rest of World Cognitive Media Market, By Enterprise Size

