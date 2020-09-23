Cognitive Computing Market –Industry Insights, Drivers, Top Trends, Global Analysis And Forecast to 2027

Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Flatiron Health, Inc., Accenture, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Spark Cognition, Google, Inc., Digital Reasoning Systems, Narrative Science., and others are among the major players in the global Cognitive Computing market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

In 2018, the global cognitive computing market was valued at US$ 30.67 Billion and is expected to reach US$ 360.55 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 50.92% during the forecast period.

Cognitive computing represents the third era of computing, we started from computers that could tabulate sums (1900s) to programmable systems (1950s), and now to cognitive systems. Even though computers are better for data processing and making calculations, they were not able to accomplish some of the most basic human tasks. The computer can mimic the way the human brain works, using self-learning algorithms that use data mining, pattern recognition and natural language processing. In a simple sentence, cognitive computing is based on self-learning systems that use machine-learning techniques to perform specific, human-like tasks in an intelligent way. Cognitive Systems focus on the on-aiding humans in completing tasks accurately, faster, and in more complex ways than ever before. The goal of cognitive computing is to simulate human thought processes in a computerized model.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Cognitive Computing market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Flatiron Health, Inc., Accenture, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Spark Cognition, Google, Inc., Digital Reasoning Systems, Narrative Science., and others.

The global Cognitive Computing market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Cognitive Computing market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

The global Cognitive Computing market is segregated on the basis of Technology as Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning, and Others. Based on Application the global Cognitive Computing market is segmented in Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Defence, Security, and Others.

The Cognitive Computing Market has been segmented as below:

The Cognitive Computing Market is segmented on the lines of Cognitive Computing Market, By Technology, Cognitive Computing Market, By Application, Cognitive Computing Market, By Region and Cognitive Computing Market, By Company.

Cognitive Computing Market, By Technology this market is segmented on the basis of Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning and Others. Cognitive Computing Market, By Application this market is segmented on the basis of Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Defence, Security and Others. Cognitive Computing Market, By Region this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Cognitive Computing Market, By Company this market is segmented on the basis of Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Flatiron Health, Inc., Accenture, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Spark Cognition, Google, Inc., Digital Reasoning Systems and Narrative Science.

The report covers:

Global Cognitive Computing market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Cognitive Computing market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Cognitive Computing market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Cognitive Computing market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

