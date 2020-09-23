Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to Be Witnessed by 2019-2027

Cognitive assessment and coaching could be a formal assessment of one’s psychological functions and speed of knowledge process. This methodology of assessment helps a private in assessing, shaping and that specialize in individual wants additional expeditiously. The analysis when psychological feature assessment are often helpful for numerous functions like psychological feature coaching of people, early detection of insanity among population and sports management.

The Cognitive Assessment and Training Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 13 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 30% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Bracket Global, Cambridge Cognition Ltd., Cogstate Ltd., Pearson Assessments, Posit Science Corp., Lumos Labs (Lumosity), IntelliTools Inc. and CNS Vital Signs LLC, amongst others. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Cognitive Assessment and Training Market is segmented on the lines of its assessment types, components, solutions, services, applications, verticals and regional. Based on assessment types segmentation it covers Pen- and paper-based assessment, Hosted assessment and Biometrics assessment. Based on components, the market has been segmented into Solutions and Services. Based on services, the market has been segmented into Assessment, Data management, Project management, Data analysis and reporting and others. Based on solution, the market has been categorized into Training and support and Consulting. Based on application, the market has been segmented into clinical trials, classroom learning, brain training, corporate learning, and research (including patient recruitment and patient engagement). Based on vertical, the market has been segmented into Education, Healthcare, Corporate, Sports, Defense, Pharmaceuticals and Others. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The Cognitive Assessment and Training Market has been segmented as below:

The Cognitive Assessment and Training Market is segmented on the Basis of Applications Type, Services Type, Assessment Types, Components Type, Solutions Type, Verticals Type and Regional Analysis. By Applications Type this market is segmented on the basis of Clinical trials, Classroom learning, Brain training, Corporate learning, Research and Others. By Services Type this market is segmented on the basis of Training and support and Consulting.

By Assessment Types this market is segmented on the basis of Pen- and paper-based assessment, Hosted assessment and Biometrics assessment. By Components Type this market is segmented on the basis of Solutions and Services. By Solutions Type this market is segmented on the basis of Assessment, Data management, Project management, Data analysis and reporting and Others.

By Verticals Type this market is segmented on the basis of Education, Healthcare, Corporate, Sports, Defense, Pharmaceuticals and Others. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Cognitive Assessment and Training Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The major driving factors of Cognitive Assessment and Training Market are as follows:

Aging international Population

Increasing Awareness for Brain Fitness

Advancement in Technology

The restraining factors of Cognitive Assessment and Training Market ­are as follows:

Time Constraint in Developing Clinically valid Brain Fitness code

Negative content within the Media concerning Brain coaching potency

Rigorous Government laws Across the world

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Analysis, By Assessment Type

8 Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Analysis, By Component

9 Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Analysis, By Application

10 Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Analysis, By Vertical

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Cambridge Cognition Ltd

13.3 Bracket

13.4 Medavante Inc.

13.5 Quest Diagnostics

13.6 Cogstate Ltd.

13.7 Neurocog Trials Inc

13.8 Prophase, LLC

13.9 Cognifit

13.10 ERT Clinical

13.11 Brain Resource Ltd.

13.12 Pearson Education

13.13 CRF Health

