Cloud Storage Market To Observe Exponential Growth By 2020-2026 | Market Research Engine

Cloud storage is a next-generation system that interacts in human language and helps experts to form better decisions by understanding the complexity of unstructured data. The universal market encompasses technologies like tongue processing, machine learning, automated reasoning, and knowledge retrieval, which are utilized in translating unstructured data to sense, infer, and predict best solutions. Cloud storage is a primary component in cloud computing, catering to the requirements of knowledge holding of varied applications like big data analytics, information backup, data archive, Internet of Things (IoT), data warehouse, and lots of others. Cloud storage enhances business operations by leveraging mobile workforce with easy accumulation, archive, access, and data recovery facilities. Also, cloud enables storage scalability with minimal cost as compared to on-premise data centers. Cloud storage has accumulated a concrete consideration among enterprises due to its flexible, authentic, and secure mode of knowledge storage and availability.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as "Cloud Storage Market Size By Component (Services, Solutions), By Type (File Storage, Block Storage, Object Storage), By Deployment Model (Hybrid Cloud, Public Cloud, Private Cloud), By Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Vertical (Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Consumer Goods and Retail, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecommunications, IT and ITeS, Energy and Utilities, Education), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024."

The global Cloud Storage market is segregated on the basis of Component as Services and Solutions. Based on Type the global Cloud Storage market is segmented in File Storage, Block Storage, and Object Storage. Based on Deployment Model the global Cloud Storage market is segmented in Hybrid Cloud, Public Cloud, and Private Cloud.

Based on Organization Size, the global Cloud Storage market is segmented in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises. The report also bifurcates the global Cloud Storage market based on Vertical in Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Consumer Goods and Retail, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecommunications, IT and ITeS, Energy and Utilities, and Education.

The global Cloud Storage market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Cloud Storage market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Tencent, Virtustream, Fujitsu, Box, Carbonite, AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, and others are among the major players in the global Cloud Storage market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Cloud Storage Market has been segmented as below:

Cloud Storage Market, By Component

Services

Solutions

Cloud Storage Market, By Type

File Storage

Block Storage

Object Storage

Cloud Storage Market, By Deployment Model

Hybrid Cloud

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Cloud Storage Market, By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Cloud Storage Market, By Vertical

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Consumer Goods and Retail

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunications

IT and ITeS

Energy and Utilities

Education

Cloud Storage Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Cloud Storage Market, By Company

Tencent

Virtustream

Fujitsu

Box

Carbonite

AWS

IBM

Microsoft

Google

Oracle

The report covers:

Global Cloud Storage market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Cloud Storage market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Cloud Storage market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Cloud Storage market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Cloud Storage market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Tencent, Virtustream, Fujitsu, Box, Carbonite, AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, and others.

Some of the recent Developments in Smart Building market are as follows:

IBM

November 01, 2017- IBM declared a new IBM Cloud Private software platform to help companies unlock billions of dollars in technology investment in core data and applications and spread cloud-native tools across public and private clouds.

12 Sep 2017- IBM declared the availability of new SAP-certified bare metal servers for SAP HANA platform deployments in the IBM Cloud and new configurations for VMware environments.

Oracle

July 16, 2020- Oracle and NIH Collaborate on Cloud System to Support COVID-19 Vaccine Trials.

September 16, 2019- Oracle declared Oracle Cloud Free Tier, including new Always Free services for anyone to try the world’s first self-driving database and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for an unlimited time

