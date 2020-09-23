Cognitive Analytics Market Report 2020 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2020 – 2026

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Microsoft, IBM, Google, Vicarious, Palantir, and Cold Light. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Cognitive Analytics Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Cognitive computing helps to method volumes of advanced knowledge, thereby unknowingly enhancing the enterprises productivity levels. Cognitive computing is taken into account as next-generation system that converses in human language and helps consultants to form higher selections by understanding the complexities of massive knowledge. Within the current situation, most of the information received is unstructured like pictures, videos, tongue and symbols. Cognitive computing, with the assistance of various technologies like tongue process, machine learning and automatic reasoning, interprets unstructured knowledge to sense, infer and predict the most effective solution.

The Cognitive Analytics Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 22 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 33% in the given forecast period.

The Cognitive Analytics Market is segmented on the lines of its technology, end user, deployment model, vertical and regional. Based on technology segmentation it covers NLP, machine learning, semantic analysis, and automated reasoning. Based on end-user type segmentation it covers SMBs and large enterprises. Based on deployment model it covers Cloud and On-Premises. Based on verticals segmentation it covers healthcare, BFSI, consumer goods and retail, aerospace and defense, telecom and IT, energy and power, travel and tourism, media and entertainment and education and research. The Cognitive Analytics Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The major driving factors of Cognitive Analytics Market are as follows:

Increasing Volume of huge advanced knowledge

Harnessing web Speed

Huge knowledge Analytics

The restraining factors of Cognitive Analytics Market are as follows:

High value of Deploying cognitive computer system

Lack of Awareness

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Cognitive Analytics Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Cognitive Analytics Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The Cognitive Analytics Market has been segmented as below:

The Cognitive Analytics Market is segmented on the Basis of Deployment Type, Technology Type, End-User Type, Verticals Type and Regional Analysis. By Deployment Type this market is segmented on the basis of Cloud and On-Premises. By Technology Type this market is segmented on the basis of Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning and Others Technologies.

By End-User Type this market is segmented on the basis of SMBs and Large Enterprises. By Verticals Type this market is segmented on the basis of Healthcare, BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Telecom & IT, Energy & Power, Travel & Tourism, Media & Entertainment, Education & Research and Other Verticals. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Market Research Tactics

3 Market Summary

4 Quality Market Insights

5 Cognitive Analytics Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Volume of huge advanced knowledge

5.2.1.2 Harnessing web Speed

5.2.1.3 Huge knowledge Analytics

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High value of Deploying cognitive computer system

5.2.2.2 Lack of Awareness

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

6 Regulatory Market Synopsis

7 Cognitive Analytics Market, By Technology Type:

7.1 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

7.2 Machine Learning

7.3 Automated Reasoning

7.4 Others Technologies

8 Cognitive Analytics Market, By Verticals Type:

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.2 Amazon Web Services

13.3 Google

13.4 Microsoft

13.5 Oracle

13.6 SAS Institute

13.7 Intel

13.8 Cisco Systems

13.9 Nokia

13.10 HPE

13.11 Nuance Communications

13.12 Ipsoft

13.13 Narrative Science

13.14 Sinequa

13.15 Persado

