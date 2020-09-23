Cloud Services Brokerage Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2025

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Cloud Services Brokerage market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include IBM, Dell, Wipro, Accenture, Doublehorn, Jamcracker, HPE, Cognizant, Cloudmore, Computenext, and others.

The global Cloud Services Brokerage market is expected to exceed more than US$ 16 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of more than 18% in the given forecast period.

Based on Organization Size, the global Cloud Services Brokerage market is segmented in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises. The report also bifurcates the global Cloud Services Brokerage market based on Platform in Internal Brokerage Enablement and External Brokerage Enablement.

The global Cloud Services Brokerage market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Cloud Services Brokerage market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

The global Cloud Services Brokerage market is segregated on the basis of Service as Operations Management, Catalog Management, Workload Management, Integration, Reporting and Analytics, Security and Compliance, Training and Consulting, and Support and Maintenance. Based on Deployment Model the global Cloud Services Brokerage market is segmented in Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud. Based on End-User Industry the global Cloud Services Brokerage market is segmented in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Government and Public Sector, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utilities, and Others.

Cloud Service Brokerage (CSB) refers to mediator parties between Cloud Service providers (CSP) and consumers that facilitate customize and enhance business information in multi-cloud platforms. CSB providers facilitate and support consumers in implementation, orchestration, and integration of applications across multi-cloud platforms and assist them in selecting offerings and services that best fit their business needs.

The global Cloud Services Brokerage market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

With rapidly growing adoption of multi-cloud platforms, enterprises are offered numerous choices. Enterprises are increasingly depending on external expertise for selecting the best cloud solutions to ensure consistent performance and security as well as business agility. This is expected to stimulate market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, with the transforming technology landscape, business processes are continuously evolving to meet the consumer demands.

Competitive Rivalry

IBM, Dell, Wipro, Accenture, Doublehorn, Jamcracker, HPE, Cognizant, Cloudmore, Computenext, and others are among the major players in the global Cloud Services Brokerage market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Cloud Services Brokerage Market has been segmented as below:

The Cloud Services Brokerage Market is segmented on the lines of Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Service, Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Deployment Model, Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By End-User Industry, Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Organization Size, Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Platform, Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Region and Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Company.

Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Service this market is segmented on the basis of Operations Management, Catalog Management, Workload Management, Integration, Reporting and Analytics, Security and Compliance, Training and Consulting and Support and Maintenance. Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Deployment Model this market is segmented on the basis of Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud. Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By End-User Industry this market is segmented on the basis of Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Government and Public Sector, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utilities and Others. Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Organization Size this market is segmented on the basis of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises. Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Platform this market is segmented on the basis of Internal Brokerage Enablement and External Brokerage Enablement. Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Region this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Company this market is segmented on the basis of IBM, Dell, Wipro, Accenture, Doublehorn, Jamcracker, HPE, Cognizant, Cloudmore and Computenext.

The report covers:

Global Cloud Services Brokerage market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Cloud Services Brokerage market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Cloud Services Brokerage market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis 5. Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Service Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Deployment Model Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By End-User Industry Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Organization Size Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Platform Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Geography Competitive Insights Company Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.1.3 Financial Overview

12.1.4 Recent Developments

12.2 Dell

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.2.3 Financial Overview

12.2.4 Recent Developments

12.3 Wipro

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.3.3 Financial Overview

12.3.4 Recent Developments

12.4 Accenture

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.4.3 Financial Overview

12.4.4 Recent Developments

12.5 Doublehorn

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.5.3 Financial Overview

12.5.4 Recent Developments

12.6 Jamcracker

12.6.1 Company Overview

12.6.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.6.3 Financial Overview

12.6.4 Recent Developments

12.7 HPE

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.7.3 Financial Overview

12.7.4 Recent Developments

12.8 Cognizant

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.8.3 Financial Overview

12.8.4 Recent Developments

12.9 Cloudmore

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.9.3 Financial Overview

12.9.4 Recent Developments

12.10 Computenext

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.10.3 Financial Overview

12.10.4 Recent Developments

