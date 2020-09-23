Cloud Gaming Market by Product Type, by End-Users, by Distribution Channel, by Country – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Cloud gaming or gaming on demand is online gaming that offers users’ frictionless and direct play-ability. Basically, there are two types of cloud gaming: file streaming and video streaming cloud gaming. The cloud gaming has a positive growth mainly driven by new entrants in the market and improved network performances. The market is witnessing increasing adoption of next generation technologies. The social media games and mobile games are contributing major share to the overall market as these two channels consists of huge customer base.

The global cloud gaming market is expected to grow in the future mainly driven by the increase in gaming audience and gaming devices. The gaming audience (core gamers) is expected to drive the cloud gaming market than that of gaming devices (Smartphone’s). The cloud gaming market is expected to grow more than of CAGR of 33.5% during the period 2018-2024.

This study covers and analyses “Cloud Gaming market” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this report aims to provide opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiative, and technologies related to market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

One of the emerging trends in the market is the increase in the use of cloud gamification. The gamification process helps the companies in understanding the productivity and knowledge of the employees. This process will help the gaming vendors in understanding the gamers’ state of mind and make other games.

Some of the key vendors in cloud gaming market are Amazon, G-cluster, and Gaikai. The report also talks about the companies watch list such as On Live, Trans Gaming, and Happy Cloud.

Cloud Gaming Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers –

Increase in Gaming Audience

Increase in Development of New Technologies

Decrease in Piracy

Low Cost

Market Restraints –

Supports High-End Smart Devices

Poor Technology Infrastructure and Connectivity

Market Opportunities –

For Game Publishers, Developers and Mobile Manufacturers

Cloud Virtual Gaming

Increase in Usage of Cloud Gamification

The Cloud Gaming Market has been segmented as below:

The Cloud Gaming Market is segmented on the Basis of Device Type, Gaming Audience Type, Technology Type and Regional Analysis. By Device Type this market is segmented on the basis of Smart phones, Smart TVs, Console Units, Tablets and PCs.

By Gaming Audience Type this market is segmented on the basis of Social Gamers, Serious Gamers and Core Gamers. By Technology Type this market is segmented on the basis of Data Streaming Technology, Server Technology and Gaming as a Service. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

