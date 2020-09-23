Cloud ERP Market Study Report (2020-2026), Competitive Analysis, Proposal Strategy, Potential Targets, Assessment And Recommendations | Market Research Engine

The overall ERP market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period 2018-2024. The future market is driven by cloud ERP adoption among enterprises of all sizes. Also, cost advantages and flexibility that it brings to the organization fosters the market. The SME segment is expected to drive cloud ERP market more than that of large enterprises. The cloud ERP adoption in SME segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecasted years 2015-2020. However, the security issues related to cloud technology and increasing regulatory compliances will affect the market.

Cloud ERP is the technology that makes use of cloud technology and platforms for providing ERP software. The use of cloud offers more flexibility and transforms the business processes.

This study covers and analyses “cloud ERP market in India” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this report aims to provide opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Browse Full Report here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/cloud-erp-market-india

Government and large enterprises are investing lot in cloud technology that will give lot of opportunities to the vendors trying to enter the market. For instance, Indian government has initiated “Make in India” project to protect and help companies to start and improve in latest technologies. Some of the major players present in the market are Oracle, Ramco, SAP, and Wipro. The report also considers some of the watch list companies such as IFS, MYOB and Workday.

The Indian cloud ERP market is comparatively less mature than other markets in the world but expected to grow in the future due to increasing demand from SME’s. The increased competition and globalization have become the key drivers for SME’s to deploy ERP on cloud to minimize infrastructure cost. The factors such as low IT manpower, low operational cost, data backup and recovery and ubiquitous access are encouraging SME’s to move ERP on cloud.

In recent years, leading Cloud Service vendors are looking at offering highly customized and converged solutions to cloud payers and providers across the globe. Leading Cloud Service vendors included EPICOR Software Corporation, NetSuite Inc., Ramco Systems Ltd, INFOR, QAD INC, Also Companies to Watch For Plex Systems, Inc., Workday, Inc., MYOB Ltd, Acumatica, Inc.,

Cloud ERP Market is segmented on the Basis of Deployment type, Implementation Mode, Enterprise Type And Geography. By Deployment Type this market is segmented on the basis of Public, Private and Hybrid.

By Implementation Mode Type this market is segmented on the basis of Direct Implementation and Implementation Through Partners. By Enterprise Type this market is segmented on the basis of Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise. By Geography this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/cloud-erp-market-india

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

7 Cloud ERP Market Analysis, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solutions

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Professional Services

7.3.1.1 Implementation

7.3.1.2 Consulting

7.3.1.3 Training and Education

7.3.1.4 Support and Maintenance

7.3.2 Managed Services

8 Cloud ERP Market Analysis, By Function

9 Cloud ERP Market Analysis, By Deployment Mode

10 Cloud ERP Market Analysis, By Organization Size

11 Cloud ERP Market Analysis, By Vertical

12 Cloud ERP Market Analysis, By Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

NetSuite Inc.

Ramco Systems Ltd

INFOR

QAD INC

Plex Systems, Inc.

Workday, Inc.

MYOB Ltd

Acumatica, Inc.

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Parking Management Market Growth – Industry Trends Report 2023

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market is anticipated to reach USD 2850 million and expand at a CAGR of 21%

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://marketresearchengine.com/