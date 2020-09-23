Cloud and Data Center Network Technologies Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2025

The global Cloud and Data Center Network Technologies market is expected to see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.79% through 2024, when it could be worth US$ 33.9 Billion.

The global Cloud and Data Center Network Technologies market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Cloud and Data Center Network Technologies market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

The global Cloud and Data Center Network Technologies market is segregated on the basis of Technology as Cloud and Data center networking. Based on End-Use the global Cloud and Data Center Network Technologies market is segmented in Consumer products, Energy, Financial services, Government, Industrial, Materials, Retail, Telecommunications, Transportation, and Utilities.

Competitive Rivalry

Arista Networks, Barracuda Networks, Cisco, Datacore Software, Dell, Expedient, Fogo Data Centers, Global Switch, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Oracle, and others are among the major players in the global Cloud and Data Center Network Technologies market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Cloud and Data Center Network Technologies Market has been segmented as below:

Cloud and Data Center Network Technologies Market, By Technology

Cloud

Data center networking

Cloud and Data Center Network Technologies Market, By End-Use

Consumer products

Energy

Financial services

Government

Industrial

Materials

Retail

Telecommunications

Transportation

Utilities

Cloud and Data Center Network Technologies Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Cloud and Data Center Network Technologies Market, By Company

Arista Networks

Barracuda Networks

Cisco

Datacore Software

Dell

Expedient

Fogo Data Centers

Global Switch

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Oracle

The report covers:

Global Cloud and Data Center Network Technologies market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Cloud and Data Center Network Technologies market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Cloud and Data Center Network Technologies market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Cloud and Data Center Network Technologies market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Cloud and Data Center Network Technologies market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Arista Networks, Barracuda Networks, Cisco, Datacore Software, Dell, Expedient, Fogo Data Centers, Global Switch, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Oracle, and others.

Due to rapid adoption of internet users requires high speed web interface. A data center traditionally refers to server hardware on your premises to store and access data through your local network. A cloud data service is a remote version of a data center located somewhere away from a company’s physical premises that lets you access your data through the internet. Cloud and data center service providers need insight into their vast and complex networks, that delivers data faster, more accurately, and on-demand to applications that provide flawless quality of experience without compromising on data security and availability. Observing trends within their traffic will allow cloud and data centers to offer creative services, increasing their business potential.

Table of contents:

Introduction

1.1. Key Points

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.1. Market Research Process

2.2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2.2. Primary Research

2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach Executive Summary Market Overview Cloud and Data Center Network Technologies Market, By End User

5.1. Key Points

5.2. Consumer products

5.3. Energy

5.4. Financial services

5.5. Government

5.6. Industrial

5.7. Materials

5.8. Retail

5.9. Telecommunications

5.10. Transportation

5.11. Utilities Cloud and Data Center Network Technologies Market, By Technology Competitive Landscape Company Profile

(OVERVIEW, KEY FINANCIALS, PRODUCT AND PRODUCT OFFERINGS, RELATED DEVELOPMENTS)

8.1. Arista Networks

8.2. Barracuda Networks

8.3. Cisco

8.4. Datacore Software

8.5. Dell

8.6. Expedient

8.7. Fogo Data Centers

8.8. Global Switch

8.9. Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

8.10. Oracle

