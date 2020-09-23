Chatbot Market Industry COVID 19 Status, Growth Rate by Applications, and Future Forecast 2026

Chatbot is automated to aid users and businesses to network through medium like voice, text, video, file sharing, and image. Chatbot practice natural language processing for discussion with user and offer improved customer engagement in several applications contains retail, healthcare, banking financial services and insurance, e-commerce and others the chatbot market is segmented based on podium and enterprise size. Chatbot are accessible through different platforms like we-based, mobile and standalone. Also, this market is segmented on the basis of enterprise size contains small & medium enterprise and large enterprise. The chatbots market overview offers the growth scenario and market potential through maximum precision, which is announced with suitable assumptions. The report features unique and relevant factors which are anticipated to create an important impact on the chatbots market during the estimate period. This report contains a detailed and considerable amount of information, which will support new solution workers in the most comprehensive manner for better understanding. Several stakeholders in the chatbots market can trust on the data presented in this research study and investigate into pragmatic decision-making. Furthermore, information offered in the chatbots market report also supports new market entrants expand their bases in the chatbots market.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Chatbot Market Size By Application (Data Privacy and Compliance, On-Boarding and Employee Engagement, Customer Support, Personal Assistant, Branding and Advertisement, Customer Engagement and Retention), By Vertical (Media and Entertainment, Telecommunications, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality), By Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Usage (Social Media, Contact Centers, Websites, Mobile Platform), By Deployment Model (Cloud, On-Premises), By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Automated Speech Recognition), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025.”

The Global Chatbot Market is expected to grow by 2025 at a CAGR of 32.27%.

The global Chatbot market is segregated on the basis of Application as Data Privacy and Compliance, On-Boarding and Employee Engagement, Customer Support, Personal Assistant, Branding and Advertisement, Customer Engagement and Retention, and Others. Based on Component the global Chatbot market is segmented in Services and Solutions. Based on Technology the global Chatbot market is segmented in Automated Speech Recognition, Natural Language Processing, and Machine Learning and Deep Learning.

Based on Organization Size, the global Chatbot market is segmented in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises. The report also bifurcates the global Chatbot market based on Usage in Contact Centers, Social Media, Mobile Platform, and Websites. The report also bifurcates the global Chatbot the global Deployment Model market is segmented in Cloud and On-Premises.

The global Chatbot market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Chatbot market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

CogniCor Technologies, Conversica, Gupshup, Kevit, Yekaliva, IBM, Nuance Communications, Google, Aws, Artificial Solutions, and others are among the major players in the global Chatbot market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Chatbot Market has been segmented as below:

Chatbot Market, By Application

Data Privacy and Compliance

On-Boarding and Employee Engagement

Customer Support

Personal Assistant

Branding and Advertisement

Customer Engagement and Retention

Others

Chatbot Market, By Vertical

Media and Entertainment

Telecommunications

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Chatbot Market, By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Chatbot Market, By Usage

Social Media

Contact Centers

Websites

Mobile Platform

Chatbot Market, By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-Premises

Chatbot Market, By Technology

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Automated Speech Recognition

Chatbot Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chatbot Market, By Company

CogniCor Technologies

Conversica

Gupshup

Kevit

Yekaliva

IBM

Nuance Communications

Google

Aws

Artificial Solutions

The report covers:

Global Chatbot market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Chatbot market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Chatbot market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Chatbot market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Chatbot market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include CogniCor Technologies, Conversica, Gupshup, Kevit, Yekaliva, IBM, Nuance Communications, Google, Aws, Artificial Solutions, and others.

Some of the recent Developments in Chatbot market are as follows:

Nuance Communications

04-2020: Nuance Communications, Inc. has declared the launch of Nuance Mix, an open enterprise-grade, software-as-a-service tooling suite for creating advanced conversational experiences that power Virtual Assistants and using Nuance’s industry-leading and cloud-agnostic Conversational AI.

04-2020: Nuance Communications, Inc. has declared Forrester Research has identified the company as a Leader in “The Forrester New Wave Digital-First Customer Service Solutions, Q2 2020” report1.

Artificial Solutions

02-2020: Artificial Solutions the leading specialist in enterprise-strength Conversational AI, declared which Škoda has helped its digital assistant, Laura, to be the exclusive online contact for customers configuring the car of their dreams and booking a test drive.

06-2019: Artificial Solutions the leading specialist in enterprise-strength conversational AI, declared the general availability of Teneo Developers, a portal created to support developers frustrated by the lack of capability and intelligent design in the general chatbot market.

