Automatic Emergency Braking Market 2020 || Autoliv Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Magna International Inc

Automatic Emergency Braking Market research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the project, its progress during the forecast period, most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Automatic Emergency Braking Market . The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, demand and production capability across different countries.

Global automatic emergency braking market is expected to rise to register a healthy CAGR of 14.75% in the forecast period to 2026. Increasing car sales and rising average vehicle life are factors for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automatic emergency braking market are Autoliv Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Magna International Inc, Mobileye, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., DENSO CORPORATION., Daimler AG, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Mercedes-Benz, AB Volvo, Siemens, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Hyundai Motor Company, Groupe PSA.

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness about the passenger safety is driving the growth of this market

Technological development in autonomous and semi- autonomous vehicles is driving the market growth

Stringent government regulation related to road safety will also propel the market growth

Increasing road accidents worldwide is also acting as a driver for this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, ZF Friedrichshafen AG announced that they have acquired WABCO so that together they can create better integrated mobility system for commercial vehicles. This acquisition will help the company to expand their business worldwide and provide safe and automated mobility solutions to the customers and will also help them to expand their commercial vehicle division in vehicle dynamics control.

In December 2017, ADAS ONE, Inc. announced the launch of their autonomous emergency brake (AEB) system which is based on deep learning AI technology. This new AEB is specially designed to prevent accidents and it can be used by the vehicles which are already in used. It also will alert the driver whenever the distance between the preceding vehicle and sensor decreases.

Competitive Analysis

Global automatic emergency braking market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automatic emergency braking market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Scope of the Report

The Global research study analyzes the industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Global Market Report

