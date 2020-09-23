Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market To Record Exponential Growth During Projected Timeframe

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Artificial Intelligence Chipset market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Intel Co, IBM, Xilinx Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Fujitsu Limited., NVIDIA Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Qualcomm Technologies, and others.

The global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 56 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 33.5% is the given forecast period.

The global Artificial Intelligence Chipset market is segregated on the basis of Component as Hardware and Software. Based on Technology the global Artificial Intelligence Chipset market is segmented in Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Deep Learning and Computer Vision. Based on End-User Industry the global Artificial Intelligence Chipset market is segmented in Consumer Electronics, Automotive, BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Retail, and Healthcare.

The global Artificial Intelligence Chipset market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Artificial Intelligence Chipset market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

AI central technologies including deep learning, machine learning, neural network process and natural language processing is supported by AI chipset. Proliferation of AI across telematics, healthcare, manufacturing, consumer among others is reflective favorably on the worldwide AI chipset market. AI applications are gaining quality across varied large-scale business verticals. They future-ready and supply diverse range of solutions. AI chipsets like GPUs, FPGAs, and ASICs will perform extremely complicated computation tasks. This makes them a sought-after chipset resolution.

There a considerable rise in application AI in recent years and trend in probably to achieve additional momentum within the forthcoming years. Realizing the expansion potential of AI, several chipset makers area unit more and more investment within the AI section.

Market Insights

Based on Application, the global Artificial Intelligence Chipset market is segmented in Smartphones, Smart Wearable, Robotics, Automobile, Security Systems, and Medical Imaging.

Competitive Rivalry

Intel Co, IBM, Xilinx Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Fujitsu Limited., NVIDIA Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Qualcomm Technologies, and others are among the major players in the global Artificial Intelligence Chipset market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market has been segmented as below:

