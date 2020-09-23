Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market is Expected to Register a Considerable Growth by 2025

Global application-to-person (A2P) SMS market finds applications in pushed interactive services, customer relationship management services, promotional campaigns and interactive services. The end-users of this market are banks, financial services institutions, ecommerce, tourism, healthcare and entertainment.

Global A2P SMS market was valued at USD 53.07 billion in 2013 and is expected to reach USD 79.50 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2018 to 2024.

Multiplying mobile subscribers, enhancement and rise in mobile services, and rising trends of mobile payments and banking are the factors responsible for the growth of the global application-to-person (A2P) SMS market. Mobile messaging spam, fraudulent or misleading messages and IP based messaging are the major hindrance in the growth of this market. However, transactional activities such as transaction notifications and one-time password (OTP) will continue to drive this market.

The Application-To-Person (A2P) SMS Market has been segmented as below:

The Application-To-Person (A2P) SMS Market is segmented on the Basis of Applications Type and Geography Type. By Applications Type this market is segmented on the basis of Pushed Content Services, Customer Relationship Management Services, Promotional Campaigns, Interactive Services and Other. By Geographical Type this market is segmented on the basis of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East And Africa.

Application-to-person(A2P) SMS is an application services that sends SMS to the mobile subscriber. It’s generally used for sending notifications; alerts, marketing messages and flight alerts. These are centrally invoiced and can reach any network worldwide. SMSs are convenient mode of communication owing to its awareness amongst users. SMS application is supported by all handsets.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Assumptions and Research Methodology Executive Summary: Global A2P SMS Market Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Key Market Indicators

4.2.1 Number of Global SMS Counts

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunity

4.4. Global A2P SMS Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2014 – 2024

4.5 Technological Trends in Global A2P SMS Market

4.5.1. Communications Platforms – APIs

4.5.2. Security Solutions

4.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.7 Value Chain Analysis

4.8 Market Outlook

Global A2P SMS Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Application Global A2P SMS Market Analysis and Forecasts, By End-use Industry

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Key Trends

6.4. Market Size (US$ Bn) and Volume (Bn SMSs) Forecast By End-use Industry, 2014 – 2024

6.4.1. Retail, 2014 – 2024 (US$ Bn & Bn SMSs)

6.4.2. Travel and Transport (Logistics), 2014 – 2024 (US$ Bn & Bn SMSs)

6.4.3. Entertainment (Gaming) and Media, 2014 – 2024 (US$ Bn & Bn SMSs)

6.4.4. Healthcare and Hospitality, 2014 – 2024 (US$ Bn & Bn SMSs)

6.4.5. BFSI, 2014 – 2024 (US$ Bn & Bn SMSs)

6.5. Market Attractiveness By End-use Industry

Global A2P SMS Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Region North America A2P SMS Market Analysis and Forecast Europe A2P SMS Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific A2P SMS Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East and Africa (MEA) A2P SMS Market Analysis and Forecast South America A2P SMS Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape Company Profiles

14.1. Syniverse Technologies, LLC

14.2 AMD Telecom S.A.

14.3 Fortytwo Telecom AB

14.4 CLX Communications AB

14.5 Ogangi Corporation

14.6 Silverstreet BV

14.7 Tanla Solutions Ltd.

14.8 Symsoft AB

14.9 Angkor Data Communication Group Co., Ltd.

14.10 Cybercomm

14.11 Route Mobile Limited

14.12 Infobip Ltd

14.13 tyntec

14.14 nexmo

14.15 DIMOCO

