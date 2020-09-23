Application Processor Market –Industry Insights, Drivers, Top Trends, Global Analysis And Forecast to 2027

The global Application Processor Market is expected to exceed USD 29.0 billion by 2018 and reach USD 38 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2024.

An application processor is a SoC, designed to support applications running in an operating system environment such as Android, Apple iOS, Windows CE, or Symbian. As a battery occupies the maximum space in a mobile device, central processor unit, graphics processing unit, memory, as well as other sub-processors are integrated onto a single chipset, referred to as SoC. The ARM provides the architecture for the mobile application processor, and manufacturers use the architecture as the base for developing chipsets. Companies such as Qualcomm and Apple license the instruction set from ARM and develop their own processor based on ARM guidelines. However, some companies like Samsung license ARM’s application processor design and use it directly.

COVERED IN THIS REPORT

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global application processor market for 2015-2019 along with a technologic overview of the market. The market has been segmented and sub-segmented on the following basis:

By end-user:

Smartphones

Entry-level smartphones

Mid-range smartphones

Premium smartphones

Tablet PCs

Laptops and hybrid-ultramobiles

Gaming consoles

Key Regions

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Key Vendors

Apple

Broadcom

Intel

MediaTek

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

Other prominent vendors

ARM

Freescale

Infineon

Marvel

Texas Instruments

Market Driver

Increased sales of smartphones and tablet PCs

Market Challenge

Emergence of smartphones, tablet PCs, and laptops as new gaming platform

Market Trend

Developments in application processor designs

