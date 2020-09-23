Ambient Lighting Market Report 2020 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2020 – 2026

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Cree, Inc. (US), Philips Lighting (Netherlands), OSRAM Licht GmBH (Germany), Acuity Brands Lighting Inc. (US), Eaton Corporation (US), Hubbell Incorporated (US), GE (US), Thorn Lighting (UK), Nualight Limited (Ireland), Lafit Lighting (IN). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on ambient lighting market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Ambient lighting is also known as general lighting, which provides an area with overall illumination. It works to radiate a comfortable level of brightness without glare and allows the users to see and walk about safely. In some places the ambient lighting also serves as the primary source of task lighting performing specific tasks, such as reading, grooming, preparing and cooking food, doing homework, working on hobbies, playing games.

The Global Ambient Lighting Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 102.50 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 10% in the given forecast period.

The global ambient lighting market is segmented on the lines of its technology, treatment, application and regional. Based on product type segmentation it covers (Recessed Lights, Surface Mounted Lights, Suspended Lights, Track Lights, Strip Lights); based on end user or application it covers (Residential, Hospitality and Retail, Healthcare, Industrial, Office Buildings, Automotive). The global ambient lighting market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The global ambient lighting market has been segmented as below:

The global ambient lighting market is segmented on the Basis of End user/Application Analysis, Technology Analysis and Regional Analysis. By End user/Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Residential, Hospitality and Retail, Healthcare, Industrial, Office Buildings, Automotive. By Technology Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Recessed Lights, Surface Mounted Lights, Suspended Lights, Track Lights and Strip Lights. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The major driving factors of global ambient lighting market are as follows:

Demand for products with safety and comfort

Demand for high quality lighting system

Demand to introduce new lighting system

The restraining factors of ­ global ambient lighting market are as follows:

Changing trends and customer preferences

High cost required in production of super quality lighting system

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for ambient lighting and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for global ambient lighting market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Research and Product Development

6.1.2 Component Suppliers

6.1.3 Manufacturers & Assemblers

6.1.4 Key Technology Providers/System Integrators

6.1.5 Distribution and Sales

6.1.6 End Users

6.2 Key Trends

7 Ambient Lighting Market, By Offering

8 Ambient Lighting Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Surface Mounted Lights

8.3 Suspended Lights

8.4 Track Lights

8.5 Strip Lights

8.6 Recessed Lights

9 Ambient Lighting Market, By End User

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Philips Lighting

12.3 Hafele

12.4 Acuity Brands

12.5 OSRAM

12.6 Wipro Lighting

12.7 Eaton

12.8 Cree

12.9 Hubbell Lighting

12.10 GE (GE Lighting + Current)

12.11 Thorn Lighting

12.12 Start-Up Ecosystem

12.12.1 Ketra

12.12.2 Iluminarc

12.12.3 Tao Light

12.12.4 Nualight Limited

12.12.5 Lafit Lighting

