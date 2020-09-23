Ambient Lighting Market Report 2020 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2020 – 2026

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Cree, Inc. (US), Philips Lighting (Netherlands), OSRAM Licht GmBH (Germany), Acuity Brands Lighting Inc. (US), Eaton Corporation (US), Hubbell Incorporated (US), GE (US), Thorn Lighting (UK), Nualight Limited (Ireland), Lafit Lighting (IN). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.
The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on ambient lighting market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.
Ambient lighting is also known as general lighting, which provides an area with overall illumination. It works to radiate a comfortable level of brightness without glare and allows the users to see and walk about safely. In some places the ambient lighting also serves as the primary source of task lighting performing specific tasks, such as reading, grooming, preparing and cooking food, doing homework, working on hobbies, playing games.
The Global Ambient Lighting Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 102.50 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 10% in the given forecast period.
The global ambient lighting market is segmented on the lines of its technology, treatment, application and regional. Based on product type segmentation it covers (Recessed Lights, Surface Mounted Lights, Suspended Lights, Track Lights, Strip Lights); based on end user or application it covers (Residential, Hospitality and Retail, Healthcare, Industrial, Office Buildings, Automotive). The global ambient lighting market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.
The global ambient lighting market has been segmented as below:
The major driving factors of global ambient lighting market are as follows:
- Demand for products with safety and comfort
- Demand for high quality lighting system
- Demand to introduce new lighting system
The restraining factors of global ambient lighting market are as follows:
- Changing trends and customer preferences
- High cost required in production of super quality lighting system
This report provides:
1) An overview of the global market for ambient lighting and related technologies.
2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.
3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for global ambient lighting market.
4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.
5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.
Table of Contents
1 INTRODUCTION
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Value Chain Analysis
6.1.1 Research and Product Development
6.1.2 Component Suppliers
6.1.3 Manufacturers & Assemblers
6.1.4 Key Technology Providers/System Integrators
6.1.5 Distribution and Sales
6.1.6 End Users
6.2 Key Trends
7 Ambient Lighting Market, By Offering
8 Ambient Lighting Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Surface Mounted Lights
8.3 Suspended Lights
8.4 Track Lights
8.5 Strip Lights
8.6 Recessed Lights
9 Ambient Lighting Market, By End User
10 Geographic Analysis
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Philips Lighting
12.3 Hafele
12.4 Acuity Brands
12.5 OSRAM
12.6 Wipro Lighting
12.7 Eaton
12.8 Cree
12.9 Hubbell Lighting
12.10 GE (GE Lighting + Current)
12.11 Thorn Lighting
12.12 Start-Up Ecosystem
12.12.1 Ketra
12.12.2 Iluminarc
12.12.3 Tao Light
12.12.4 Nualight Limited
12.12.5 Lafit Lighting
